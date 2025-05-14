Colts’ First Round Pick Predicted Not to Shine in Year 1

The Indianapolis Colts added an all-around tight end with their first selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Colts selected Tyler Warren from Penn State with the 14th overall pick in the draft to strengthen their receiving core.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay writes that Warren landing at Indy won’t make him a star in his first year as a professional.

“There’s no question that Warren can become a contributor at the NFL level. He’s big (standing 6”6”, 256 pounds), fast and skilled, but his greatest asset is arguably versatility,” Kay writes for B/R. “With a rare ability to line up receiver, running back, fullback and even quarterback in addition to his natural tight end spot, Warren has the chance to become a Taysom Hill-esque talent at the next level.”

“The Colts simply aren’t lacking skill-position talent at this juncture. They won’t be able to maximize the talents of a versatile player who can do everything quite well, but not much at a truly exceptional level.” PFF ranked the Penn State product as the number one tight end in this year’s draft class that “any coach would love to input into their offense.”

QB Battle Heading Into the Season

Tyler Warren will have to wait a bit longer before knowing who’ll be throwing the ball to him in week one.

Anthony Richardson is entering year three with the Colts, who is entering a make-or-break season.

Indianapolis also brought in former Minnesota Viking Daniel Jones in the offseason.

“Between Daniel and Anthony, you’re gonna see a really good competition. It’s going to be a spirited competition,” Colts General Manager Chris Bollard said. “I also think its one where they help each other to grow too. We thought Daniel’s skillset and Anthony’s skillset, there’s a lot of similarities there.”

“It’s exciting. Growing as a person, as a player and just getting better. It’s amazing,” Richardson on the QB battle with Jones on April 22nd.

Bollard mentioned that both quarterbacks will help the team for the 2025 -2026 season.

Head Shane Steichen on Tyler Warren

Colts head coach Shane Steichen has high praise for Tyler Warren and will use the tight end effectively.

“[Tyler Warren is] a guy that can do it all. He can catch, he can throw, he can throw,” Steichen said after the draft. “[He’] going to bring a lot to out football team for sure… I mean you got a huge target with that size… sometimes when guys on him, he’s still open. It’ll be exciting to see him when he gets in here and see him compete.”

Steichen mentioned that Warren can “do it all” and would like to get that ball in his hands.

Indy held rookie minicamp from May 9 – 11, with Steichen saying that the 14th overall pick looked good.