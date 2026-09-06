When Is The Colts’ First Game? NFL Schedule For Week 1

The Indianapolis Colts had such a promising start to the 2025 NFL season. They were 8-2 and their offense was humming.

Then, Daniel Jones started to get hurt, and it all fell off the rails.

Colts fans know how it ended. Even a last-ditch savior attempt by Philip Rivers, yanked out of retirement, came up short.

Somehow, those potent Colts didn’t even get into the playoffs.

A new season couldn’t have come quickly enough, and now, it’s just about here.

The Colts are a week away from their season opener. It’s time to get excited about what Indy can be in the new NFL season.

When Is The Colts’ First Game?

The Colts’ first game of the season is on Sunday, Sept. 13.

They’ll kick off at 1 p.m. ET (12 p.m. Central) at home against the Baltimore Ravens.

It’s the same time slot that the majority of games of Week 1 will be played, but there are a lot of games scattered around the schedule, too.

NFL Week 1 Schedule

The full NFL Week 1 schedule includes four different days of the week.

The New England Patriots play at the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, Sept. 9 in a primetime showcase rematch of the Super Bowl to kick off the new season.

On Thursday, Sept. 10, it’ll be the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams in primetime in the United States — but a game that is actually kicking off Friday morning in Australia.

The next eight games are in that early afternoon slot on Sunday:

Ravens at Colts

Saints at Lions

Buccaneers at Bengals

Browns at Jaguars

Jets at Titans

Bills at Texans

Falcons at Steelers

Bears at Panthers

In the late afternoon Sunday slot, there are four games:

Packers at Vikings

Dolphins at Raiders

Cardinals at Chargers

Commanders at Eagles

Then there’s the Sunday Night Football Game between NFC East rivals, with the Dallas Cowboys going to the New York Giants.

It wraps up on Monday night when the Kansas City Chiefs host their AFC West rival Denver Broncos.

When Is The Colts’ Week 2 Game?

One of the first exciting parts of the Colts’ schedule comes in Week 2, when they play on Sunday Night Football.

It’s a primetime kickoff on Sunday, Sept. 20, and it’ll be against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

It’ll be fascinating in the early season to watch both Mahomes and also Colts QB Daniel Jones as they both come back from serious injuries. Whichever hits the ground at full throttle more quickly could have the leg up on that Week 2 game.

It’s definitely not an easy start for the Colts, with Lamar Jackson in Week 1 and Mahomes in Week 2.