Hi, Subscriber

Why Charvarius Ward’s Helmet Looks Different for Colts

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Charvarius Ward hasn't previously worn a Guardian Cap for the Colts.
Getty
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Charvarius Ward #7 of the Indianapolis Colts on field during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Charvarius Ward is making a change as the 2026 NFL season kicks off for the Indianapolis Colts and their veteran cornerback.

After struggling with head injuries for years, and even contemplating retirement, he has broken out the Guardian Cap.

As you watch the Colts this season, you’ll see that Ward’s helmet looks different than all his teammates.

That’s not exactly what’s happening, though. It’s actually a covering over his helmet.

Why Is Charvarius Ward’s Helmet Different?

Ward isn’t actually wearing a different helmet on his head. That’s a helmet covering called a Guardian Cap.

It goes over his regular helmet. So he’s got the same helmet on as the rest of his teammates, and then just has something over the top of it.

What is a Guardian Cap?

A Guardian Cap is a soft, protective, shell covering that goes over the regulation NFL helmet.

It is designed to help prevent head injuries. The idea is that it limits the overall damage that impact can do by softening the amount of force that actually goes onto the skull and brain.

Guardian Caps were first allowed to be worn on NFL practice fields in 2020.

The first time players could wear Guardian Caps in games was 2024.

Last season, approximately 20 players wore a Guardian Cap at some point, with the most prominent being former Packers and now-Patriots receiver Romeo Doubs.

Why Does Charvarius Ward Have a Guardian Cap?

Ward has a history of head injuries that he’s trying to counteract.

NFL reporter Jake Arthur wrote this on X on Sunday just before kickoff:

“He suffered three concussions last year that put him on IR twice. He also already wears a helmet designed specifically for players who’ve had concussions.”

Ward is now 30 years old, and he wanted to keep playing in the NFL, so he made this move for his own health and safety.

He’s formerly a Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Last season was Ward’s first with the Colts, and he only played in seven games due to his injuries. He had 25 tackles and seven passes defensed.

Ward is hoping to be more available this season as Indy tries to make it to the playoffs after a tough collapse at the end of last season. The Guardian Cap on Ward’s head could help the cause.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

Why Charvarius Ward’s Helmet Looks Different for Colts

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x