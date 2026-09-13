Why Charvarius Ward’s Helmet Looks Different for Colts

Charvarius Ward is making a change as the 2026 NFL season kicks off for the Indianapolis Colts and their veteran cornerback.

After struggling with head injuries for years, and even contemplating retirement, he has broken out the Guardian Cap.

As you watch the Colts this season, you’ll see that Ward’s helmet looks different than all his teammates.

That’s not exactly what’s happening, though. It’s actually a covering over his helmet.

Why Is Charvarius Ward’s Helmet Different?

Ward isn’t actually wearing a different helmet on his head. That’s a helmet covering called a Guardian Cap.

It goes over his regular helmet. So he’s got the same helmet on as the rest of his teammates, and then just has something over the top of it.

What is a Guardian Cap?

A Guardian Cap is a soft, protective, shell covering that goes over the regulation NFL helmet.

It is designed to help prevent head injuries. The idea is that it limits the overall damage that impact can do by softening the amount of force that actually goes onto the skull and brain.

Guardian Caps were first allowed to be worn on NFL practice fields in 2020.

The first time players could wear Guardian Caps in games was 2024.

Last season, approximately 20 players wore a Guardian Cap at some point, with the most prominent being former Packers and now-Patriots receiver Romeo Doubs.

Why Does Charvarius Ward Have a Guardian Cap?

Ward has a history of head injuries that he’s trying to counteract.

NFL reporter Jake Arthur wrote this on X on Sunday just before kickoff:

“He suffered three concussions last year that put him on IR twice. He also already wears a helmet designed specifically for players who’ve had concussions.”

It looks like #Colts CB Charvarius Ward Sr. is gonna wear a Guardian cap today. He suffered three concussions last year that put him on IR twice. He also already wears a helmet designed specifically for players who’ve had concussions. — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) September 13, 2026

Ward is now 30 years old, and he wanted to keep playing in the NFL, so he made this move for his own health and safety.

He’s formerly a Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Last season was Ward’s first with the Colts, and he only played in seven games due to his injuries. He had 25 tackles and seven passes defensed.

Ward is hoping to be more available this season as Indy tries to make it to the playoffs after a tough collapse at the end of last season. The Guardian Cap on Ward’s head could help the cause.