Why CJ Allen Didn’t Play for Colts in Week 1

CJ Allen was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts to try and boost their linebacker performance.

They didn’t even give him a chance in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, though.

Astoundingly, Allen didn’t play a single snap.

This is how the Colts’ snaps broke down for the linebackers on Sunday:

#FFIDP Here’s how the Colts’ LB snaps brokedown in Week 1. Boettcher looked to be in mostly on run situations. Akeem Davis-Gaither was the full-time LB. Yes, you see that right. CJ Allen 0 snaps. pic.twitter.com/MB8KAaNdDp — Mike Woellert (@Mike_Woellert) September 13, 2026

It’s crazy that Allen didn’t play in a game the Colts eventually lost by three scores.

They were run all over, and then they were blown out. Both could’ve been reasons to give the rookie his debut.

It didn’t happen, though.

Another crazy tidbit about the Colts’ linebackers: Jaylon Carlies played a ton and didn’t record a single stat.

It was just a bizarre day for the Colts.

Why Didn’t CJ Allen Play?

Clearly, Allen didn’t impress during training camp enough to earn a starting job, and at that point, the Colts tried to maintain some consistency at linebacker during the game against the Ravens.

By the same token, Allen was active. The Colts at least felt comfortable enough to have him available.

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo doesn’t always roll with younger players, and maybe that worked against Allen.

Two Colts players on the active roster who did not play today: -Anthony Richardson, the Colts’ backup quarterback -Rookie LB, No. 53 overall pick from April: CJ Allen — Nathan Brown (@By_NathanBrown) September 13, 2026

When you consider that fourth-round linebacker Bryce Boetcher played a third of the snaps, that’s not a great sign for Allen, either.

There’s a lot of season left, and potentially a lot of career.

But it’s quite odd that Allen went Sunday without a single snap.

CJ Allen Draft Status

The Colts picked CJ Allen with the No. 53 overall pick (second round) in the 2026 NFL Draft out of Georgia.

Allen put up increasing numbers in each of his three seasons with the Bulldogs.

In 2023, he had 41 tackles, including 2.5 for a loss and 1.0 sack.

Then in 2024, it was 76 tackles with 3.0 for a loss.

Allen topped that in 2025 with 88 tackles, including 8.0 for a loss, while making 3.5 sacks. He also forced two fumbles, defensed two passes and recovered a fumble en route to earning All-American honors.

There’s certainly talent there, but something isn’t clicking in the early going for the Colts and Allen.

After a brutal week, you have to wonder if they decide to change it up in the days and weeks ahead. Clearly, what they wanted to achieve on Sunday didn’t work.

In Week 2, they’ll play the Chiefs in primetime on Sunday Night Football, another big test. Maybe Allen will actually get a chance to contribute in that one.