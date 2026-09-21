Why Colts Losing Is Good For Jets

There’s one team that should spend the entire season rooting against the Indianapolis Colts.

That would be the New York Jets.

No matter who the Colts play — whether it’s the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, or the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2, or any team going forward.

The Jets benefit from the Sauce Gardner trade and how it impacts the 2027 NFL Draft. Let’s explain.

Why Jets Should Root Against Colts

The Jets will pick higher in the 2027 NFL Draft based on how the Colts do this season.

That’s because the Colts send their 2027 first-round pick to the Jets in the trade for the star cornerback Gardner.

The full deal actually sent Gardner to the Colts for receiver Adonai Mitchell, the Colts’ 2016 first-round pick and the 2027 first-round pick.

In 2026, they were able to pick tight end Kenyon Sadiq, and they’ve still got another pick to go.

The worse the Colts do in 2026, the higher that Jets pick will be in 2027.

The Jets also got a picks surplus from the Dallas Cowboys in the Quinnen Williams trade last year. Clearly, they have to do well and pick the right guys — but just having the picks at all is a great first step.

A Sauce Gardner Irony for Colts

The Colts haven’t won a game since acquiring Sauce Gardner in their trade from the Jets.

How is that possible? Well, the deal pretty much coincided with the start of Daniel Jones’ injury troubles, so that’s a big piece of it.

The Colts started last season 8-2 and made the Gardner trade as part of going for it.

And then the Colts lost seven games in a row to end last season, finishing it with the likes of Philip Rivers and Riley Leonard playing quarterback.

They lost their first game this season, too, helping the Jets even more after already tanking that pick into a good spot last season.

It’s possible the Colts will help the Jets end up with two fantastic players thanks to the Gardner trade.

It’ll be up to the cornerback to start setting a strong tone to get Indy back on track. Otherwise, it’s going to age terribly as a deal for the Colts, and a great one for the Jets.