Why Keenan Allen Isn’t Playing Today Amid Injury, Suspension News

The Indianapolis Colts signed Keenan Allen this summer in the hope that he could be a reliable veteran to add to their WR depth chart.

In the early going this season, though, that hasn’t been the case much at all.

Allen won’t even be on the field for the Colts in Week 4 when they take on the Washington Commanders in London.

It actually doesn’t have to do with Allen’s potential suspension, though.

Why Isn’t Keenan Allen Playing Today?

Keenan Allen isn’t playing on Sunday in London because he has a groin injury.

It sounds like it wasn’t an injury that occurred during the Week 3 win over the Texans.

“Allen was unable to practice Friday after developing the groin issue in recent days,” ESPN’s Stephen Holder wrote this weekend.

The Colts already are without WR1 Alec Pierce, and they’ve kept Darius Slayton inactive for Week 4 as he apparently still isn’t up to speed in the Indy offense.

That leaves slot receiver Josh Downs as the most reliable WR target for QB Daniel Jones.

The Colts will also give a big snap total to Laquon Treadwell.

Beyond Treadwell, the likes of Ashton Dulin, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Deion Burks make up the WR depth chart.

It’s not clear how long Allen might be out with this injury, because it developed late in the week and didn’t have a lot of time to reveal the severity of itself.

Is Keenan Allen Suspended?

Allen is facing a “minimum three-game suspension,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sept. 20.

The wideout has been formally charged with two misdemeanor offenses due to a drunk driving arrest in Indianapolis.

“Three-game suspensions are mandated by the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, which also stipulates that suspensions could be longer if a player is intoxicated at higher levels,” Schefter writes. “Police officers on the scene the morning Allen was arrested said they received a .224 blood-alcohol level reading from the veteran wide receiver — three times the legal limit, meaning the league could decide to increase the three-game ban that he already is facing.”

Schefter provided more details about the case as well:

“According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ESPN’s Stephen Holder, Allen’s blood-alcohol level triggered a more serious Class A misdemeanor charge, per Indiana law. An Indianapolis police sergeant encountered Allen at 1 a.m. after conducting a traffic investigation. Allen, according to the police report, was parked in a no-parking zone, prompting the officer to address the situation. The officer stated he smelled a strong odor of alcohol when he went to speak to Allen.”

The NFL generally allows cases to be handled legally before handing down any of their own rulings. So while Allen may be facing a suspension, it hasn’t been adjudicated yet by the league.