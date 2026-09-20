Why Keenan Allen is Still Playing While Facing Suspension From Colts

Keenan Allen is still playing for the Indianapolis Colts despite facing a possible suspension from the NFL.

That includes on Sunday in Week 2, when the Colts take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Allen is expected to take part.

He just made his Indy debut in Week 1, catching six passes for 32 yards in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Allen, a veteran summer signing, had found himself in trouble off the field not long after signing with Indianapolis.

At some point, it looks like the NFL may punish him for that, but not yet apparently.

Keenan Allen Suspension Details

Allen is facing a “minimum three-game suspension,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday morning.

The wideout has been formally charged with two misdemeanor offenses due to a drunk driving arrest in Indianapolis.

“Three-game suspensions are mandated by the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, which also stipulates that suspensions could be longer if a player is intoxicated at higher levels,” Schefter writes. “Police officers on the scene the morning Allen was arrested said they received a .224 blood-alcohol level reading from the veteran wide receiver — three times the legal limit, meaning the league could decide to increase the three-game ban that he already is facing.”

Schefter provided more details about the case as well:

“According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ESPN’s Stephen Holder, Allen’s blood-alcohol level triggered a more serious Class A misdemeanor charge, per Indiana law. An Indianapolis police sergeant encountered Allen at 1 a.m. after conducting a traffic investigation. Allen, according to the police report, was parked in a no-parking zone, prompting the officer to address the situation. The officer stated he smelled a strong odor of alcohol when he went to speak to Allen.”

Why is Keenan Allen Still Playing?

The NFL generally waits to act on a suspension until the legal proceedings have played out, and that appears to be what they’re doing here.

“Allen is not expected to miss playing time while the case proceeds through the courts,” Schefter writes. “Coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday that the Colts are allowing the legal process to play out. The NFL is expected to wait for Allen’s legal case to conclude before it proceeds with any potential discipline. The next event on the docket in the case, an attorney conference, is scheduled for Oct. 26.”

The Colts signed the 34-year old Allen to a one-year deal in August. He had spent all but one season of his NFL career with the Chargers, as well as a single season with the Chicago Bears.

Allen is one of the top-three receivers for the Colts, along with Alec Pierce and Josh Downs.