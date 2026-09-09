Why Tony Dungy Is Gone From NBC’s Football Night in America

When Tony Dungy spoke during his time with NBC, he brought him with decades of football expertise.

This was a man who had played in the NFL for the Pittsburgh Steelers (with a Super Bowl ring) and San Francisco 49ers. He was head coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts (where he also won a Super Bowl ring).

He was part of the NBC pregame show for its primetime NFL broadcasts, called Football Night in America.

But in 2026, when that show kicks off the season in an unusual Wednesday night timeslot before returning to its usual Sunday Night Football role, Dungy won’t be there.

The man who led Peyton Manning and the Colts to a Super Bowl championship will have to bring his wisdom elsewhere.

Why Is Tony Dungy Gone From NBC?

NBC decided in late February that it needed to make wholesale changes to its pregame lineup.

That included getting rid of Dungy, whose dismissal “as a regular” from NBC was first reported by The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand on Feb. 25.

It was a surprising move given that Dungy had been with NBC for 17 seasons following the conclusion of his coaching career.

At the time, Marchand reported that FNIA wanted to be a “new-look show” and “slim down its large cast.”

The most recent Super Bowl, won by the Seahawks, was broadcast on NBC, so many of the network’s NFL personalities had their contracts up after the big game. That gave NBC some flexibility to maek new moves.

Dungy was joined by Chris Simms in being a notable departure from NBC’s Football Night in America operation.

The big addition for NBC in their place is well known at this point: Mike Tomlin. After his long tenure coaching the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tomlin has stepped away from the sideline and will spend this season working in television, although it’s not clear whether that’s his long-term play.

What Now For Tony Dungy?

Dungy has not latched on with a newly known television gig since NBC parted ways with him.

He wrote on X at the time:

“God has always directed me in these moments and while I’m not sure what the next step will be for me—whether it will be in football, in broadcasting, or getting more involved in church and community outreach —I know God has plans for my life and I can’t wait see them unfold. And I am reminded of one of my favorite verses in the Bible-Romans 8:28. ‘God works all things for His good for those who love the Lord.'”

Dungy, 70, could look to find otherwise to make a positive impact, or he could eventually find a new broadcasting gig. It also wouldn’t be surprising to see him make occasional appearances on “The ManningCast” of Monday Night Football on ESPN with Peyton and Eli Manning.

For now, though, the 2026 NFL season is kicking off with Dungy in an uncertain role for the first time in a long time.