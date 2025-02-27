“Innacurate” Stafford Trade Rumor Leads To “Big Time Confrontation” At Combine

The NFL offseason is a crazy time, where trade rumors and pre-draft noise runs a-mock as we rush to fill that football-shaped hole in our hearts.

So much so that it seems like NFL insiders are going at each other’s throats – and not just online. In fact, it happened in none other than inside a Starbucks.

NFL Insiders Trade Verbal Blows In Unique Altercation

On Wednesday afternoon, Barstool Sports’ PFT Commenter reported that there was altercation that arose between “two NFL newsbreakers”.

This was then followed by a report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, who revealed that the pair in question are NFL.com insider, Ian Rapoport, and Fox Sports insider, Jordan Schultz.

“We’re told that Rapoport was talking to an agent”, Florio writes, “Schultz approached Rapoport and said, “We need to talk.” (Or specific words to that effect.)

Rapoport replied, we’re told, “We don’t need to talk.” (Or specific words to that effect.)”

Florio then reports that Schultz made certain allegations about his NFL.com counterpart, which Rapoport said were false, all the while facing-off with each other. And then things got heated.

“If you have anything to say it to me, say it to my f****** face,” Florio reports Schultz saying (approximate word usage used), “If this continues we’re going to have a f****** problem.”

“Rapoport then asked Schultz to step back”, per Florio, who notes that Schultz continued on, “If this happens again, we’re gonna have f****** problem,” (or words to that effect), “Now I’ll step back.”

Matt Stafford Trade Report Initial Cause Of Confrontation

The issue between the two seemingly stems from a report from Schultz on Wednesday which claimed that new Las Vegas Raiders minority owner and 7 x Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady, met with Rams QB, Matthew Stafford, at Brady’s house in Montana.

Rapoport then refuted this report in a subsequent tweet a few minutes later, which claimed that the two bumped into each other accidentally, and that there was no direct intention to convene and discuss a potential move to Sin City.

After the altercation went down hours later, fellow NFL Network insider, Tom Pelissero, backed up Rapoport, stating that Brady’s agent, Don Yee – on the record – told Pelissero that the story was “innacurate“.

And in getting the last laugh, Rapoport posted a mini victory lap on his Twitter feed later on Wednesday evening.

Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford, like many other high-profile people, both own houses in the same ski community. https://t.co/rMKmmFSwSB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 27, 2025

It seems that Schultz did likely get the story wrong, and was thus not thrilled at Rapoport for contradicting his sourcing. However, per Schultz, the incident was overblown, telling PFT via Mike Florio, “It really isn’t anything too much. Ian Rapoport and I had a verbal confrontation. It lasted a little over a minute. Multiple agents and reporters were nearby. Rapoport was the one who called security shortly after, but it never escalated further.”