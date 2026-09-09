Jaguars Make Announcement Ahead of Texans London Game

The Jacksonville Jaguars are adding a new partner to their growing international footprint ahead of one of their biggest games outside the United States this season.

The Jaguars announced a multi-year partnership with collectible trading card marketplace and grading platform Arena Club on September 9, a deal that will include sponsorship of the Jaguars Legends program and a sweepstakes sending one fan to London for Jacksonville’s October 18 matchup against the Houston Texans.

The timing connects the partnership directly to a significant stretch of Jacksonville’s 2026 schedule. The Jaguars will play the Philadelphia Eagles at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 11 before facing the AFC South rival Texans at Wembley Stadium one week later. Jacksonville then enters its Week 7 bye.

Jaguars Fans Can Win Trip to Texans Game in London

Arena Club and the Jaguars will hold a four-week sweepstakes leading into the Texans matchup.

According to the partnership announcement, one winner will receive an expense-paid trip to London, tickets to a Fulham FC match on Saturday and tickets to Jaguars-Texans at Wembley on Sunday, October 18.

Arena Club will also have LED signage inside Wembley Stadium.

That game is more than another stop in Jacksonville’s long-running relationship with London.

The Jaguars and Texans have alternated atop the AFC South over the last four seasons, with Houston winning the division in 2023 and 2024 before Jacksonville reclaimed it in 2025. Jacksonville and Houston split their two games last season, with each winning by seven points.

The Texans game will be Jacksonville’s second consecutive London home game in 2026. The Jaguars previously became the first NFL team to play back-to-back games in London in 2023, beating the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley and Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tony Boselli, Jaguars Legends Have Major Role in Partnership

The agreement also puts a notable emphasis on Jacksonville’s former players.

Arena Club will become the presenting sponsor of the Jaguars Legends program, and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Boselli appears alongside Jaguars kicker Cam Little in the announcement video.

Boselli has a unique connection to virtually every era of Jaguars history.

Jacksonville selected him No. 2 overall in the 1995 NFL draft, making the offensive tackle the first draft pick in franchise history. He went on to become a five-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro and the first former Jaguars player inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Boselli now serves as the Jaguars’ executive vice president of football operations.

“By combining the contributions of the Jaguars Legends who shaped our franchise, and Arena Club’s commitment to celebrating and preserving the history of the game, this partnership is a natural fit,” Jaguars senior vice president of corporate partnerships Scott Massey said in the announcement.

The Legends connection will extend beyond the football season. Arena Club and the Jaguars also plan to hold a golf tournament in Jacksonville featuring former Jaguars players and golf content creators.

Arena Club Deal Will Reach Jaguars Fans Throughout 2026 Season

The partnership will also be visible at EverBank Stadium and across the Jaguars’ digital channels.

Arena Club will receive in-stadium signage in Jacksonville and become the presenting sponsor of the team’s T-shirt toss, which will include a Slab Packs redemption offer.

The company will also present two social media series, “Jags Cam” and “Frames of the Game,” throughout the season.

Arena Club CEO and co-founder Brian Lee said Jacksonville’s reach beyond North Florida helped make the organization an attractive partner.

“This partnership gives us the chance to bring that experience to Jaguars fans in Jacksonville, in London, and everywhere in between,” Lee said.

That international component will become particularly visible in October.

The Jaguars face the Eagles at Tottenham on October 11 before moving across London for their October 18 meeting with Houston at Wembley. The Texans game is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET and will air nationally on NFL Network.