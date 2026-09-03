Bhayshul Tuten, Chris Rodriguez, LeQuint Allen All Face Week 1 Jaguars RB Problems

The Jacksonville Jaguars‘ RB depth chart is complicated.

And not only is it full of talent with Bhayshul Tuten, Chris Rodriguez and LeQuint Allen — there are also problems and question marks as Week 1 approaches that could make things even trickier for anyone trying to figure out how the workload could break down.

It’d be tough enough to peg what’ll happen on the field just looking at a fully healthy group. The Jags let Travis Etienne leave in the offseason for the New Orleans Saints, which mostly gives the hype to the second-year back Tuten. But they also brought in Rodriguez from the Washington Commanders, and Allen was solid enough as a rookie to create intrigue around him, too.

The Jaguars have until Sunday, Sept. 13 to figure things out. That’s when they open the season at home against the lowly Cleveland Browns.

All three backs have talent, but at least a couple of them are currently dealing with ailments.

Bhayshul Tuten Update

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen told reporters Wednesday that Tuten was sent home sick from practice.

Given that it’s still a week-and-a-half until the Jags’ first game, that shouldn’t be a huge deal, but it’s something worth monitoring.

Tuten has been listed first on the Jaguars depth chart this offseason, and while that team-released depth chart doesn’t always tell the whole story, it aligns with most expectations about who will get the first and largest crack at replacing Etienne.

LeQuint Allen Update

Allen is dealing with a soft-tissue injury that hasn’t been specified more than that.

Coen’s comment to reporters about Allen on Wednesday was that the head coach would be “pleasantly surprised” if Allen is ready to play in Week 1. Allen has already missed a number of practices in the preseason due to the issue.

Allen wasn’t going to be the top dog in this backfield out of the gate, but he had a decent chance of being relied upon heavily on third downs.

What About Chris Rodriguez Jr.?

It seems Rodriguez is the healthiest one in this backfield, and if Allen is out, Rodriguez could help take over some of those third-down duties.

The biggest question here won’t be answered until the Jags actually take the field: Is one of these RBs going to be a workhorse, or will it be an even split?

Tuten and Rodriguez have both had moments of success at the NFL level. They’ll both want to prove they can lead a backfield.

It’ll be up to Coen to decide how he wants to handle it, and how quickly the Jaguars figure out their running back room could be a major key to how well they start the season as they try to follow up an impressive 2025 campaign.