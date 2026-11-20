Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten has only practiced twice in the past three weeks due to an ankle injury. However, he played in the Jaguars’ past two games; Jags beat reporter John Shipley expects him to be active in the third straight game.

Shipley noted that the Jags head coach praised his toughness and being able to play without practicing earlier this week.

“Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has said in recent days that he has been pleased with Tuten’s performances and toughness over the last two weeks,” wrote Shipley. “Add this to the fact that he played the last few weeks without a full week of practice, and it is hard to imagine Tuten sitting this one out, even if his injury will now come even more into focus.”

Tuten has 38 rushes for 117 yards in the two games he has played since injuring his ankle.

Jacksonville Jaguars Could See Bhayshul Tuten Active in Week 11

Tuten did not practice at all leading up to the team’s Thursday Night Football game against the Baltimore Ravens. Despite that, the Jags started him. Tuten played, but the team was facing a third-string quarterback. They got an early lead and milked the game away.

Tuten finished with 12 rushes for 29 yards. He missed the first two days of practice, but got a limited practice in before being active in Week 10.

While Tuten had more rushing attempts in a closer game against the Tennessee Titans the following week, head coach Liam Coen admitted that the second-year runner looked a bit hindered on a few of his runs.

Coen mentioned that there were holes that could be 30- or 40-yard gains with a typical Tuten. At his current speed, he was hitting gains of 10 yards.

Still, the team saw him practice on Wednesday before Week 11. However, he saw a setback and did not practice on Thursday.

Jaguars Are Seeing Tuten Breakout in 2026

Tuten is a former 4th-round pick taken 104th overall in the 2025 NFL draft. He did not produce much in his rookie season with 83 rushing attempts for 307 yards.

He added 10 receptions for 79 yards. However, the team traded Travis Etienne this offseason, and it looked like Tuten was going to take his role in the offense.

So far this season, that has happened. Tuten has 148 rushing attempts for 609 yards. He also has 18 receptions for 206 yards. The Jaguars leaned on him early into the season and now he is a bit banged up.

Chris Rodriguez is currently his backup. LeQuint Allen and Ameer Abdullah are behind him. The Jaguars will face off with the New York Giants in Week 11. There is expected to be rain, so the team could lean into the ground attack.