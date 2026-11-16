Jaguars Coach Makes Troubling Admission on Bhayshul Tuten

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten has not practiced much in the past two weeks as he recovers from an ankle injury. Head coach Liam Coen admitted on Monday that despite playing in the past two games, the emerging running back is not 100% healthy right now.

“I don’t know if he was feeling 100% yesterday,” admitted Coen on Monday after the game. “Some runs that I think he normally either breaks or gets extra yards on didn’t quite occur yesterday. But I mean, 26 carries was his biggest workload that we’ve had, that he’s had over the year.”

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Coen admitted that the yards per attempt was not what he likes to see from Tuten.

Jacksonville Jaguars Admit Bhayshul Tuten is Not 100% Right Now

Tuten is averaging 3.4 yards per attempt on the ground against the Titans in Week 10. He is averaging four yards per attempt this season, and that is being brought down by 38 rushes for 127 yards in the past two games. That is a 3.3 yards-per-rush average.

Coen noted that the ankle injury is limiting how many explosive plays he can create. This is capping his big play potential right now.

“I thought we had a chance on the screen that we did run to him later in the game that I think a healthier Tuten probably hits,” said Coen. “But the fact that he’s doing this and playing and giving us this many snaps with limited practice is really, I think, cool to speak to the guy.”

Tuten picked up 11 yards, but had a blocker in front of him and just had to beat one defender for a score. He could not burst past the defense.

Jaguars Expecting More From Tuten

Tuten did not practice at all leading up to Week 9. He got one limited practice in on Friday before Week 10. Coen noted that Tuten playing at all is impressive, and the team is confident he will get fully healthy soon and finish the season strong.

“How tough he is, how competitive he is, and it’s not easy to do what he’s doing with the workload that he has,” said Coen on what Tuten is bringing to the Jags offense. “But I’ve been very pleased with his professionalism, consistency, the way that he goes into it. You know, he’s got a lot of confidence. I just want him to, you know, hopefully feel a little bit better as we go.”

Tuten has had just 83 rushing attempts for 307 yards as a rookie. In his second season, he is up to 148 rushing attempts for 609 yards. He is also up from ten catches for 79 yards to 18 receptions for 206 yards. The team is just over the halfway point of the season, so he should continue to build on his career year.

The Jaguars are at the New York Giants in Week 11.