Jags Coach Makes Final Call on Bhayshul Tuten’s Week 10 Injury Status

The Jacksonville Jaguars will get running back Bhayshul Tuten back on the practice field on Friday before their Week 10 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, according to head coach Liam Coen.

Coen made it clear that the second-year running back will be on the field, despite hardly practicing in the past two weeks with an ankle injury.

“Tuten will practice today,” admitted Coen on Friday in his press conference. “He’ll be able to get out there, run around, and buzz around, so he’ll be good to go on Sunday.”

Tuten was a true game-time decision for the Jaguars’ Week 9 win over the Baltimore Ravens. However, he had a season-low 12 rushing attempts for just 29 yards.

Jacksonville Jaguars Will Play Running Back Bhayshul Tuten in Week 10

Tuten did not practice all week last week, but still suited up. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday of this week. So, the change in practice status is notable and speaks to his playing status.

Coen noted that when it comes to running backs, they are a position that can miss practice and still see the field.

“I think with the running back position, it’s one of those that ultimately you can play, and not practice a ton,” admitted Coen. “Because the runs are the runs, right? It’s not as if it’s like— I think it’s very hard for quarterback, or offensive line, and things like that, where there’s a lot of adjustment communication involved.”

The team leaned into Tuten last week despite the fact that the Coen almost never plays players who did not practice. Still, Tuten was not as successful as in weeks in the past. That did not concern Coen.

Jaguars RB Will Practice Despite Ankle Injury

Some of the reasons that Tuten struggled against the Ravens is because Baltimore was on their third-string quarterback, the Jaguars got a lead early into the game, and they sat on it. They did not need to press their starters.

Tuten has been a great addition to the team in his second season as a former fourth-round pick going 104th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Despite just 83 rushing attempts and 307 yards in his rookie season, he already has 122 rushing attempts and 521 yards this season.

Despite the success, Tuten finally had his first 100-yard rushing game in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts. However, he followed up that massive performance by appearing on the injury report for the first time in Week 9.

Tuten did not miss any time, and it appears that his injury is trending up. The Jaguars face division rival Tennessee Titans in Tennessee in Week 11.