Jaguars Lose Key Defensive Lineman to Injury After Win vs. Browns

The Jacksonville Jaguars cruised to a 34-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, and while the Browns didn’t do much to challenge the Jags in this one, it’s clear that this team’s breakout campaign in 2025 was not a fluke. Jacksonville had no problem imposing its will on both sides of the ball, and it’s clear it is the frontrunner in the AFC South division until further notice.

The Jaguars didn’t escape this game unscathed, though, as they suffered some injuries that could present problems down the line. On Wednesday morning, the team ended up placing one of its defensive linemen, B.J. Green II, on injured reserve after he banged up his elbow in the season opener.

Jaguars Place B.J. Green II on Injured Reserve

Green didn’t hear his name get called in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he managed to latch on with the Jags as an undrafted free agent. He ended up appearing in 14 games as a rookie, racking up 15 tackles and two sacks during his limited time on the field. It wasn’t much, but when his number got called, Green found a way to make an impact.

Throughout training camp this summer, Green was one of Jacksonville’s standout performers, and it wasn’t much of a surprise to see him crack the team’s initial 53-man roster. However, he suffered an elbow injury against the Browns that brought his day to a premature end and raised questions about whether or not he would be able to play in Week 2.

While the Jaguars have a deep defensive front, Green’s potential has made him a guy who has to get snaps. Unfortunately, he will be out for at least the team’s next four games, as he landed on injured reserve Wednesday morning, with linebacker Jack Kiser being signed from the practice squad to the active roster in a corresponding move.

The Jaguars have placed DE B.J. Green II (elbow) on Injured Reserve and signed LB Jack Kiser to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, DE BJ Ojulari joins on the practice squad,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported in a post on X.

Jaguars Hoping B.J. Green II Can Make a Quick Recovery From Elbow Injury

Getty The Jaguars have placed defensive lineman B.J. Green II on injured reserve with an elbow injury

Green isn’t necessarily the most important player the Jaguars have at their disposal, but it’s clear that the coaching staff had high hopes for him in 2026. He could still realize his potential this year, but for the time being, his development has been put on hold so that he can get himself fully healthy for the remainder of the season.

With Green out for the next few games, Danny Striggow, Bryan Thomas Jr., and Wesley Williams will be the primary depth options behind starters Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker. Jacksonville will look to push its record to 2-0 in Week 2, but it will face a much tougher challenge this time around, as it will hit the road for a matchup against the Denver Broncos.