Jaguars Urged to Target $36M Defender Amid Secondary Woes

The Jacksonville Jaguars are sitting at 4-2 as they head into the bye week. They should be buyers at the trade deadline, and cornerback is one of their biggest positions of need. With the New York Jets continuing to lose games, a name to monitor on the trade market is Brandon Stephens, according to John Shipley of Jaguars OnSI.

Shipley notes that Stephens is having a good season despite the Jets’ losses. This could net them some value on the trade market.

“The Jets have younger cornerbacks on the roster they have invested in, and there is no real point for the Jets to do anything other than continue to load up on draft picks,” wrote Shipley. “The Jaguars need help at the outside cornerback spot, and Stephens would give them a higher floor while not doing anything to change the role that Travis Hunter plays for Anthony Campanile’s secondary moving forward.”

Stephens signed a three-year, $36M deal with the New York Jets last offseason. So, he is signed through the 2027 season, although the Jags could release him before the 2027 season with a $6M dead cap hit.

Jacksonville Jaguars Could Trade for New York Jets CB Brandon Stephens

Stephens is a former third-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2021 NFL Draft. Stephens played safety as a rookie, and then started to move to outside cornerback in year two. By his third NFL season, he was starting full-time on the outside.

Stephens was solid in 2024, but not as strong as the year prior. Still, with two full seasons of competent starting cornerback play, the Jets were enticed. They gave him a three-year deal.

Stephens has been solid this year. Still, so has former second-round pick Azareye’h Thomas, who is starting across from him. The Jets have also been making Nahshon Wright, who they signed in free agency this year, inactive.

Lastly, they have former second-round pick D’Angelo Ponds, who has hardly played in his rookie season. If the Jets keep losing, they are going to want to see what they have in Ponds and Wright. Moving Stephens gives them the chance.

Jaguars Need a Cornerback

The Jaguars came into the year with some depth at cornerback, but through six weeks, they have some questions. Travis Hunter has been a solid starter on the outside. However, he might start playing offense more. He will still play a major role on defense, but the team is going to need some depth to help him get work on offense too.

Montaric Brown is on the IR with a hamstring injury. He could return this season, but his status will be unclear. Then, there is Jarrian Jones. Jones struggled against the Houston Texans, and calls are for him to move into a depth role.

If the Jags add Stephens, they can have Jones the cornerback to platoon with Hunter and take his snaps. It allows him to play, but does not give him nearly the same workload that he currently has. It looks like Stephens is a good fit.