Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. Could be Intriguing Trade Candidate for NFC East Team

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rian Thomas Jr. has come a long since his 2024 Pro Bowl rookie season, but in the worst way possible. Over the last two seasons, he has taken more and more of a backseat role for the Jacksonville Jaguars, registering only 707 receiving yards last season after a 1,200 yard rookie campaign. Now, trade rumors surrounding him have intensified, with many teams in need of a wide receiver.

Another wide receiver needy franchise emerged in Week 6, making a Thomas Jr. trade increasingly likely. Terry McLaurin of the Washington Commanders tore his patellar tendon on Monday Night Football, ending his season after only five games. The Jaguars could ask a lot from teams, but trading him to a team like Washington could be a logical move.

What a Thomas Jr. Trade Could Look Like

Thomas Jr.’s stats may be down from past years, but he is all-in-all a productive receiver. That is why the Jaguars could get a good amount in return for him. The Arizona Cardinals recently traded 2024 first round pick Marvin Harrison Jr. and a sixth round pick to the Houston Texans for two seventh-round picks, a trade that could help Jacksonville see what Thomas Jr.’s market is. Thomas Jr. has been more productive than Harrison, whose best season in 2024 saw him register 885 receiving yards.

Thomas Jr. has a 1,000 yard campaign and a Pro Bowl selection, making him a more sought out player than Harrison in a lot of aspects. Washington, a franchise that is thin on receiving depth behind McLaurin, may be willing to cough up a haul for a talent like Thomas Jr.

Thomas Jr.’s Career So Far

Thomas Jr. was the No. 23 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after a standout three-season career at LSU. As a rookie for the Jaguars, he caught 87 passes (133 targets) for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns, quickly evolving into the team’s top pass catcher. He earned Pro Bowl honors and a spot on the All-Rookie team.

But the Jaguars hired a new head coach in Liam Coen ahead of last season, changing things considerably. Thomas Jr. had to learn a whole new scheme, dropped more passes and dealt with numerous injuries in 2025, which significantly impacted his production and brought up questions about his future. The Jaguars traded for Jakobi Meyers midway through last season and have seen Parker Washington break out this season, further complicating his future.

Thomas Jr. has nine catches for 105 yards and one touchdown this season, going the last two weeks without a single catch. The 2023 NCAA receiving touchdowns leader is talented and if he wants to save his career, going somewhere else may be best at this point.