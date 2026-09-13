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Brian Thomas Jr. Injury Update is Bad News for Jaguars

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Brian Thomas Jr.
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 02: Brian Thomas Jr. #7 of the Jacksonville Jaguars prays in the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

This season is a chance for Brian Thomas Jr. to bounce back for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After a stellar rookie season, Thomas struggled to repeat his production last year.

The hope would be that he can make it happen this year, but it’s not a given, and now, it has another question mark.

On Sunday in Week 1, Thomas got hurt and left the game against the Cleveland Browns.

Brian Thomas Jr. Injury Update

Thomas headed to the locker room after appearing to injure his ankle. The injury was eventually announced as a shoulder injury, though.

Usually, going to the locker room with trainers isn’t a great sign.

With the Jaguars already up 17-0, it’s hard to know how much they’ll even need to push Thomas to get back on the field.

They did eventually rule Thomas as officially being questionable to return.

Who Replaces BTJ?

This may be the most interesting immediate aspect for the Jaguars.

When Thomas left the game, it was Travis Hunter who got onto the field for some of his snaps.

Hunter is expected to play cornerback full-time this season while occasionally getting onto the field at wideout.

If Thomas misses time, will that change the whole split of Hunter’s time? It remains to be seen.

It also could be different in the middle of a single game versus after a week’s worth of preparation.

Keep an eye here, because this is a developing situation in Jacksonville.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Brian Thomas Jr. Injury Update is Bad News for Jaguars

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