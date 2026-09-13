Brian Thomas Jr. Injury Update is Bad News for Jaguars

This season is a chance for Brian Thomas Jr. to bounce back for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After a stellar rookie season, Thomas struggled to repeat his production last year.

The hope would be that he can make it happen this year, but it’s not a given, and now, it has another question mark.

On Sunday in Week 1, Thomas got hurt and left the game against the Cleveland Browns.

Brian Thomas Jr. Injury Update

Thomas headed to the locker room after appearing to injure his ankle. The injury was eventually announced as a shoulder injury, though.

Usually, going to the locker room with trainers isn’t a great sign.

Brian Thomas going into the locker room. — Adam Ronis (@AdamRonis) September 13, 2026

With the Jaguars already up 17-0, it’s hard to know how much they’ll even need to push Thomas to get back on the field.

They did eventually rule Thomas as officially being questionable to return.

Who Replaces BTJ?

This may be the most interesting immediate aspect for the Jaguars.

When Thomas left the game, it was Travis Hunter who got onto the field for some of his snaps.

Hunter is expected to play cornerback full-time this season while occasionally getting onto the field at wideout.

If Thomas misses time, will that change the whole split of Hunter’s time? It remains to be seen.

It also could be different in the middle of a single game versus after a week’s worth of preparation.

Keep an eye here, because this is a developing situation in Jacksonville.