Jaguars Slightly Tweak Brian Thomas Jr. Role After Rejecting Chiefs Trade Interest

The Jaguars tweaked Brian Thomas Jr.’s reps after refusing to trade him the entire season. Thomas Jr. was the hottest WR on the trade block, with multiple teams like the Kansas City Chiefs waiting until the last minute on deadline day to fill their WR needs, because of their reported interest in the Jaguars’ wideout.

None of that made the Jaguars budge.

“The Chiefs also had interest in Jacksonville’s Brian Thomas Jr. but were told no by the Jaguars. And the Chiefs also looked at the cornerback market but ultimately didn’t do a deal there.” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler confirmed.

Brian Thomas Jr. Saw Only the Slightest Uptick in Reps

Yet, Liam Coen only gave Thomas Jr. the slightest bump in reps, and didn’t change their plan for him at all, either, even after turning down draft capital for him.

Thomas Jr. caught three of four targets for 29 yards in Sunday’s 40-23 win over the Tennessee Titans, per CBS Sports.

Still, those three targets tied his season high, while the four targets represented his biggest volume since Week 2.

That’s why Sunday’s box score technically counted as a step up compared to how little Thomas Jr. had been involved over the previous month. Heading into Week 10, he had totaled just 10 catches on 22 targets for 117 yards and two touchdowns across 8 games.

The most concerning stretch of it all was his mid-season slump from Week 5 to Week 9, where he logged three zero-catch outings from four games, totaling just 1 catch on 7 targets for 12 yards combined.

Perhaps the trade pressure made the Jaguars realise that they needed to give Thomas Jr. more chances.

That’s why against Tennessee, his workload ticked up from 19 snaps (34%) and zero targets in Week 9 against the Ravens to 35 snaps (47.3%) and four targets.

The four targets also snapped a six-game streak in which he never saw more than three catches.

Brian Thomas Jr. Still an Afterthought?

The fact that three catches for 29 yards is a massive step forward speaks volumes about just how much the Jaguars have been treating him like an afterthought, even though GM James Gladstone might disagree.

“We have a ton of value when it comes to BTJ. His role and what I imagine his contribution will be down the stretch here is going to be notable,” Gladstone said after the deadline on Tuesday, finally breaking the silence on the rumors

“He’s such a good person to work with, such a good teammate, and so I expect a lot of good that comes in what lies in front, knowing that at this point in time, our wide receiver room in particular has got such a range of skill sets at its disposal and those that complement each other really well. It allows us to be able to activate guys in different ways and in different games that look different from one to the next. I think that ability to jump from one to the next is certainly going to benefit us here in the rest of the season and look forward to that being the case beyond.”

The Jaguars’ WR room is crowded, and clearly, Thomas Jr. still falls behind Parker Washington — who had a monstrous night this Sunday — and Jakobi Meyers in the pecking order. Unless he gets more reps and actually proves himself during those, he might just remain stationed behind Washington and Meyers for the rest of the season, barring an injury.