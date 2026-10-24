Jaguars ‘Serious’ Stance On Brian Thomas Jr. Sparks Bold Trade Deadline Prediction

Trade speculation surrounding Brian Thomas Jr. had remained mostly background noise until the Jacksonville Jaguars drastically dialed back his offensive snaps in the last two weeks and entirely benched him in the second half last week.

The latest inside word from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler threw gasoline on the fire by confirming that rival NFL executives are already preparing for Jacksonville to cut bait before the deadline hits.

Jaguars Seriously Considering Brian Thomas Jr. Trade Before Deadline

“Multiple league execs believe Jacksonville will seriously consider trading Brian Thomas Jr. at the deadline now that his role has decreased,” Fowler said Wednesday, sending the entire rumor mill into overdrive.

After logging over 50% of offensive snaps through the first four weeks, Thomas saw his usage plummet to 51% against the Eagles in Week 5 before cratering to a season-low 15 snaps (21%) in Week 6 against Houston. That’s when it all went down. Thomas was completely benched for the entire second half vs. the Texans in London, failing to record a single catch on two targets. He now has zero catches on five targets over his last two games.

“Brian Thomas Jr., immensely talented, but I have talked to several teams who believe he could be dealt over the next few weeks,” Fowler said.

“Jacksonville has relented in the past. They have kept him because he is such a big talent, they hoped that his deep threat would balance things out, but there are other receivers. Last two weeks, no catches. Had just 15 snaps, so he was essentially benched in that London game against Houston, so something has to give. There are going to be some interested parties. Kansas City has been looking around at potentially adding a receiver, Pittsburgh to some extent.”

When pressed on Thomas’ benching after the loss, head coach Liam Coen offered no injury excuse, coldly declaring the wideout rotation a “week-to-week” decision.

“Guys have to step up and make plays,” he said.

Jaguars Would Be Wise to Trade Brian Thomas Jr. Soon

That was enough to spark a potential trade rumor, but there was more backing Coen’s words.

Rookie wide receiver Josh Cameron usurped Thomas’ reps, playing 35 snaps (50%) in Week 6 while Thomas sat on the bench. That standout performance entirely pushed Thomas Jr. out of the pecking order entering Jacksonville’s bye week, as the former first-rounder officially fell to fourth in the receiver hierarchy, slotted behind Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington, and Cameron.

At this point, holding onto Brian Thomas Jr. under current conditions crosses straight into team-building mismanagement.

Pushing through early development struggles made sense last year, and staying the course appeared justified this offseason when the wideout posted standard camp gains alongside Trevor Lawrence.

The landscape, however, shifted completely now.

Thomas produced regular offensive snaps a season ago; now, he sits on the bench. Even with Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington claiming the primary targets, Thomas retained a starting perimeter role. Jacksonville has since erased that role entirely.

CBS Sports’ Aditi Kinkhabwala confirmed the heat in Duval surrounding the Thomas Jr. trade.

“You know what, but I don’t actually have the evidence. I just have from afar what it looks like. But soon I will hopefully have more firsthand information. But perhaps yes, if patience has run short, if that chemistry has just not developed between Brian Thomas Jr. and Trevor Lawrence … Maybe Brian Thomas Jr. could be had,” Kinkhabwala said.

Trading Thomas Jr. now gives Jacksonville a clean exit while his trade value remains high.