Jaguars’ Blockbuster Deadline Comes With One Regret

The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting a lot of press for the trades that they did make at the 2026 NFL trade deadline. However, it could be the one that they didn’t make that will be the biggest regret, according to Joel Corry of CBS Sports.

Corry noted that the biggest regret of the trade deadline will be the Los Angeles Rams failing to add Brian Thomas Jr. from the Jaguars. Corry suggested the Rams give up a second-round pick and said Jacksonville would be crazy not to accept that.

“The Jaguars, who are in win-now mode, rebuffed trade interest in Thomas despite his dwindling role,” wrote Corry. “Moving Thomas would have allowed the Jaguars to recoup some of the draft capital from Monday’s trades.”

Corry added that the Rams were the perfect team to take advantage of because they lost Puka Nacua and Davante Adams is banged up.

“Thomas would have been a major short-term upgrade with Adams and Nacua out,” added Corry. “He also could have been a younger, lower-cost potential replacement for a soon-to-be 33-year-old Adams, who has an expiring contract. Thomas, who is 24, is under contract in 2027 for a fully guaranteed $2,794,089. A fifth-year option for 2028 could be picked up by May 1 next offseason for around $19.5 million.”

The second-round pick value stems from the Marvin Harrison Jr. trade. Harrison had more value in the NFL Draft two years ago, but Thomas has been more productive in the NFL.

Jacksonville Jaguars Will Regret Keeping Brian Thomas Jr.

Thomas has seen his career numbers drop since he was drafted in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Thomas put up 1,282 yards in his rookie season.

However, after that, the team hired Liam Coen as their head coach, and his role in the offense started to shift. He went from 1,282 yards as a rookie to 728 yards in his second season. He also dropped from 2.5 yards per route run to 1.45. In his third NFL season, he has only taken on less of a role.

Thomas has 117 yards so far this season, and he is averaging 0.88 yards per route run. He was benched in the second half of the Jaguars’ Week 6 loss to the Houston Texans and has one catch for 12 yards in the two games since then.

He has three games in the past four with zero catches, and his starting to lose snaps to Josh Cameron and Travis Hunter. The team has admitted that they want to keep him for depth and that they like his talent.

However, he is slowly becoming a fifth wide receiver, which means trading him for a second-round pick would have been a no-brainer.

Jaguars Should Have Traded Thomas

If an injury occurs, or if Thomas is needed to make a big catch in the Jaguars’ Super Bowl run, it could be worth it. Still, the team lost a first-round pick and more for Jordan Davis. They gave up a second-round pick and more for Jessie Bates. To get a second-round pick back for Thomas would have been wise.