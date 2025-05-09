Bucky Brooks Talks About Jacksonville Jaguars’ Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars made perhaps the biggest move of the 2025 NFL Draft by moving up from No. 5 to No. 2. Everyone knows by now that they selected University of Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter. But, there was more to the team’s draft and Jaguars/NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks spoke with senior writer John Oehser about the Jaguars’ philosophies and draft selections.

Brooks on the draft class and Jaguars’ identity

Brooks thinks that by far the most important aspect of this incoming Jaguars draft class is their collective love of the game of football. Players can have all the talent in the world, but if their heart isn’t in it, things just won’t work out.

Oehser: We’ll discuss the trade for wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter next. First, what was your overall takeaway of the class?

Brooks: “First thing that stands out: Good dudes who love ball. When you ask people who know them well about their backgrounds and character … all are great people, and they exhibit a great work effort. They opt into things that are optional. They love ball and all the things required to be really good ballplayers. When you talk about changing the culture or creating a work-hard, play-hard environment, the best way to create that is to naturally bring in guys who already do those things, who already work hard and already play hard. Now it’s not about the coaches urging people to do it. Those people do it because that’s how they’re wired.”

With a brand new general manager in James Gladstone, it’s fair to think that he’s going to want to reshape the team in his own way that matches his vision. Perhaps some of the Jaguars’ struggles over the years have been due to a lack of a clear identity.

Oehser: We’ve talked about identity around here for years. Is this a path to a team with an identity?

Brooks: “That’s really important when it comes to the identity of the team and what it is that we want and how we want to operate. If you want to be that team that we talk about – a play-hard, work-hard team – those guys have to do it. The front office, coaching staff and everyone around the building is beginning to understand, “OK, we’re serious about this identity and all the decisions that we make are about making sure we stay true to that identity.”

Everyone wants to know more about Hunter

Brooks points out what everyone can see: Hunter is an exceptional on-field talent. But, he notes his potential to be that “face-of-the-franchise” guy that every team needs.

Oehser: Your thoughts on selecting Hunter No. 2 overall…

Brooks: “I love the pick because I think he’s so unique. We can talk about all the dazzling things he does on the field. He is a two-way superstar, a guy that can play at an All-Pro level on either side of the ball, but he has face-of-the-franchise qualities and characteristics. He is the type of guy you want to trot out there as the model citizen, the guy who can set the example for everyone who comes after him about how they approach their business, how they come to work every day, the enthusiasm and energy they bring to the field every day … he does all of that. Outside of being a great player, he has those intangibles you want from your best players. On the best teams, your best players set the best examples as leaders. He has all those qualities and it won’t be long before he is one of the team leaders that everyone respects around a locker room.”

Many experts – including Adam Schefter – believed that the strength of this draft class was in the middle rounds. So, perhaps the Jaguars could wind up with a strong group despite losing their second-round pick.

Oehser: Because they traded their second-round selection in the trade for Hunter, the rest of the Jaguars’ draft was third round and later. How did they do getting value from that situation?

Brooks: “One thing you look for when you’re drafting third round or later, you’re looking for guys who have redeeming qualities that can be developed to enable those players to be starters. When I look at some of the guys that that were drafted, all those guys have multiple qualities and characteristics that could make them potential starters. As you’re building that out and you’re trying to create opportunities for the young guys to get on the field, it’s about finding ways to put players in a position to play to their strengths. It’s a combination of scheme, environment and player. When all of those things mesh, then you have some guys that are late-round picks yet outplay their draft position because they’re in a situation that really allows them to play at their best.”