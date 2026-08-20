Jaguars Make Roster Move Involving Starting Offensive Lineman

The Jacksonville Jaguars turned in one of the more surprising years across the NFL last season, as they overcame a slow start to eventually win the AFC South division. Now, the bar has been set for this team, and it’s clear that expectations have risen ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Of course, one of the keys for the Jags, and every other team in the league, for that matter, is going to involve avoiding injuries as much as possible. With that in mind, Jacksonville is reportedly set to make a big move involving offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen, who has spent the first half of training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list after he suffered a knee injury in Week 18 last season.

Jaguars Set to Activate Cole Van Lanen Off the PUP List

Van Lanen was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but he spent just one year with them before he was traded to the Jaguars. Van Lanen has spent the past four seasons in Jacksonville, but it wasn’t until last season that he became a starter on its offensive line.

Initially used as a depth option, Van Lanen eventually settled in as the team’s starting left tackle last season. He turned in easily the best season of his career, with his injury in the Jags’ final game of the regular season dealing the team a blow it would not be able to overcome in its lone playoff matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Over the offseason, Van Lanen has been working on recovering from this injury, but he’s spent all of training camp on the PUP list to this point. While the hope is that Van Lanen will be able to play in Jacksonville’s Week 1 contest, he has to get himself off the PUP list in order to accomplish that goal. After weeks of waiting, it sounds like Van Lanen is set to get himself back on the field as soon as Thursday, as he will be getting activated off the PUP list.

“Sources: The Jaguars are getting healthy on the offensive line, as Cole Van Lanen is coming off the PUP list today, having passed his physical,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported in a post on X. “He injured his knee in Week 18, and now he is set to return to the field.”

Jaguars Hoping to Have Full Starting Offensive Line Ready for Week 1

Getting Van Lanen back will give the Jaguars their five-man starting group along their offensive line, which is going to be crucial when it comes to determining how successful they will be in 2026. Keeping Trevor Lawrence standing upright in the pocket is key, and opening lanes for the rushing game will also play a big role in helping the offense move down the field.

It’s going to take some time for Van Lanen to get up to speed, and considering the length of his injury rehab, there’s no guarantee that he will be ready to go for Week 1. This is a big step forward for him, though, and if all goes according to plan, Jacksonville will be fully healthy along the offensive line to open the 2026 campaign.