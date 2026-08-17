Jaguars Pushed to Cut Ties With $7.3 Million Starter After Preseason

On Saturday, the Jacksonville Jaguars kicked off their preseason with a 24-20 win over the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome.

While getting a win is always a nice feeling, head coach Liam Coen opted to keep his starters from participating in the team’s first exhibition game. However, that was not the case for all of the players who started games for the Jaguars last season.

One Jaguars player who started three games for the team during the 2025 season was active in the team’s preseason opener. And despite catching a touchdown in the game, one analyst has suggested that the team would be better off cutting ties with him.

Jacksonville Jaguars Pushed to Cut Veteran Tight End

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton listed a player that each NFL team should cut before the start of the 2026 regular season. For the Jacksonville Jaguars, Moton named veteran tight end Hunter Long.

Moton wrote: “Last offseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed Hunter Long to a two-year, $3 million deal. He’s primarily an inline tight end who’s only caught 20 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns in five seasons.

Based on Long’s multiyear deal, the Jaguars had decent plans for him in their offense. Keep in mind that he played 41 percent of the offensive snaps last season, but Jacksonville will change up roles among its backup tight ends behind Brenton Strange.

Jacksonville selected Nate Boerkircher and Tanner Koziol in the second and fifth rounds, respectively, in this year’s draft. While the former is a lock to make the roster because of his draft status, the latter could be the No. 3 tight end.

If the rookie tight ends show they’re capable of handling backup roles, Long will be expendable.”

Last season, Long started three games for the Jaguars as starting tight end Brenton Strange was out with an injury. Strange, who did not participate in the team’s preseason opener, returned after missing those three games and was a focal point in Jacksonville’s offense.

After those three starts, Long’s role would dramatically decrease. Jaguars Wire’s Paul Bretl wrote of Long’s 2025 season: “Long’s role offensively was almost non-existent during the second half of last season as he ended up as the fourth tight end on the depth chart. From Week 10 and on, Long appeared in only one game offensively. He finished the season catching 12-of-15 passes for 85 yards with two touchdowns. Long also played just 78 special teams snaps.”

Hunter Long’s Roster Possibilities

Regarding his chances of making Jacksonville’s 53-man roster, Bretl added: “Long’s roster spot is potentially in jeopardy this year. The additions of Nate Boerkircher and Tanner Koziol in the draft have made for a crowded tight end room. More likely than not, Long and Quintin Morris are competing for one roster spot.

While Long brings pass-catching upside to the position, Morris is the better blocker and more heavily contributes on special teams, with those two areas potentially being viewed as more valuable by the coaching staff. If Long is going to make a strong roster push, he’ll have to show he can contribute as a blocker and on teams.”

Additionally, the Jaguars would save $1.382 million in cap space if they were to release Long before the season. The veteran tight end has totaled over $7.3 million in career earnings, according to Spotrac.