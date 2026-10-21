Jaguars Urged to Trade for $90M Defender at Trade Deadline

The Jacksonville Jaguars are likely to be buyers at the NFL trade deadline. With their defense being the biggest issue on the roster, they could make additions to any level of the unit. One player who could put the defense over the edge is Daron Payne, according to Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report.

Knox notes that if the Washington Commanders want to buy or sell, they could move on from Payne at the deadline.

“If the Commanders are open to trading players, possibly for receiver help, Daron Payne is a strong candidate,” wrote Knox. “The 29-year-old defensive tackle has started all six games this season, has recorded 14 tackles, and will interest teams seeking defensive-line help.”

The Commanders need a wide receiver with Terry McLaurin out for the season. So, the Jaguars could add Brian Thomas Jr. to any trade compensation. This would allow the Jags to add to their current roster without sacrificing a lot of their future draft capital.

Jacksonville Jaguars Could Trade Washington Commanders for Daron Payne

Payne is a former first-round pick, getting drafted 13th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. He only made one Pro Bowl in his NFL career, but has been a nine-year starter for the Commanders. He has a career-high of 11.5 sacks in a season and has 38 sacks over his nine-year NFL career.

However, he is best known for his run defense. Payne has 67 career tackles for loss and 293 run stops, according to PFF. However, he is in the last year of his four-year, $90M deal. Based on his history of starting and excelling, he will likely see another big payday when he hits the open market.

Sitting at 1-4-1, the Commanders might not want to extend a defensive tackle entering his tenth NFL season over the age of 30. This could end up being the best time for the Commanders to move, whether they want to add Thomas or not.

Jaguars Could Use Defensive Line Help

Arik Armstead and Davon Hamilton are the starters in Jacksonville. However, the depth behind them is questionable. Ruke Orhorhoro is third on the Jaguars in snaps along the interior. However, he was a bit of a cast-off by the Atlanta Falcons and has not been much of an impact player.

Adding Payne to push Orhorhoro down the pecking order would improve two spots along the depth chart. Matt Dickerson is fourth amongst interior lineman. However, Dickerson is a 30-year-old veteran who has bounced around the NFL throughout his career. The team is playing him so much because they do not have the depth to push him down the depth chart.

They have rookie third-round pick Albert Regis, but he is not currently healthy. The Jags want to make a run this year and cannot have the defensive line hold them back. Adding a defensive tackle like Payne would be impactful.