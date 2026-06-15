Derrick Henry Makes Heartfelt Admission About Playing Jaguars in 2026

Week 9 of the 2026 season will see two AFC playoff hopefuls—the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Baltimore Ravens—square off in a highly anticipated battle. The Ravens will host the Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on November 5, 2026.

Given the Jags’ brilliant 13-4 record last year, it is expected to be a heavyweight clash, and the Ravens’ star running back, Derrick Henry, is looking forward to this game due to his personal connection with Jacksonville.

“Definitely excited. I was telling my people, like our family, wish it was here, I could come back home and play,” said Henry while speaking to the media recently. “But we still get to play the hometown team; it’s always fun playing them. The team I grew up watching, admiring, and not been playing against for a couple of years.”

The Jacksonville Jaguars Are Derrick Henry’s Home Team Growing Up

The five-time Pro Bowler was born and raised in Yulee, Florida, which is about 25 miles away from Jacksonville. Since it is his hometown, he admired and supported the Jaguars growing up.

However, the November clash will take place in Baltimore, not at the EverBank Stadium. Had his current NFL team played in Jacksonville, his friends and family could have seen him piercing the Jags defense next season.

Given that the AFC rivals are in different divisions, they seldom face each other during the regular NFL season, meaning he doesn’t always get enough opportunity to touch the gridiron in his hometown. Still, a different story unfolded when he played for his former team, the Tennessee Titans.

Given that the Titans and Jaguars are the division rivals in the AFC South, they cross paths twice in the regular season, including at EverBank Stadium. Before arriving at the Ravens, the star running back spent eight seasons in Tennessee, playing the Jags twice a year. With that in mind, suiting up in the Purple and Black against his childhood favorite NFL team in his hometown will be a completely new experience during the 2026 campaign. But whenever the 32-year-old played the Jaguars in the past, he left his mark on the field.

Derrick Henry Has an Impressive Record Against the Jaguars

While the 2026 clash will be Derrick Henry’s first game against the Jaguars as a Ravens player, he has played against his home team on 15 occasions, keeping a remarkable track record. Playing for the Titans, he recorded 1,564 rushing yards, 289 carries, and 17 touchdowns.

Interestingly, the production eclipses his career average numbers significantly, showing how much he thrives playing against Liam Coen’s side. Playing a total of 10 NFL seasons, the running back has 1,446 average rushing yards per season, while he logs 14 rushing touchdowns each campaign.

Considering his numbers, he is expected to make an impact under the brightest lights at the M&T Bank Stadium against the Jags, who historically fared better against the Ravens. The two teams faced each other on 24 occasions in the league, with Jacksonville leading by 13-11. Their last encounter was in the 2023 season when Baltimore secured a dominant 23-7 win. Nevertheless, the Jaguars have come a long way since 2023.