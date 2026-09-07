ESPN’s Jaguars Preview Shares Playoff Chances, Biggest Concern

The Jacksonville Jaguars put together a somewhat surprising surge to a dominant AFC South Division title last season.

With the 2026 NFL campaign getting ready to kick off, the Jags will have to prove that wasn’t a fluke.

They’ll begin the season Sunday at home against the Cleveland Browns, which means this week leading into that game will be filled with preview content.

That includes a large ESPN preview that puts together blurbs about every team in one comprehensive ranking.

For starters, ESPN ranks Jacksonville as the No. 16 team in the NFL out of the league’s 32 teams, which is probably lower than Jaguars fans would’ve wanted to see.

From there, they break down playoff chances as well as strengths and weaknesses.

Jaguars’ Playoff Chances

ESPN gives the Jaguars a 52.4% chance to make the playoffs this season.

In addition, ESPN lists the chances for Jacksonville to win the AFC South Division as 32.9%.

Their official wins projection: 9.0.

ESPN lists the Jaguars as having the 10th-easiest schedule in the NFL.

The Jags are coming off a 13-4 record, so a 9-8 season would be viewed by most as a disappointment.

ESPN’s Michael DiRocco, as part of the blurb, writes that, “This season is a success if… the Jaguars make the playoffs. The franchise hasn’t done that in back-to-back seasons since making it four years in a row from 1996 to 1999.”

Jaguars fans certainly wouldn’t be as worried about the record if it ends in a playoff berth, although a nine-win season would have the potential of coming up just short.

If the Jags can get to double-digit victories, they should at least snag a wild card spot, if not better.

Jaguars’ Biggest Concern

One thing that might hold the Jaguars back certainly isn’t a secret: the running back question.

That’s what ESPN raises as the biggest concern this season for Jacksonville.

They let Travis Etienne leave this offseason to sign with the New Orleans Saints in free agency for $12 million a year.

The Jags brought aboard Chris Rodriguez to help bolster the RB depth chart around returning second-year backs Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen. Will that be enough?

“Are Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Bhayshul Tuten going to be able to carry the running game?” DiRocco writes. “Travis Etienne Jr.’s departure leaves a big hole, and the Jaguars are betting on Rodriguez and Tuten handling an increased workload and producing at a level higher than each has to this point in their careers. If one stumbles, veteran Ameer Abdullah might be forced into a bigger role.”

We’ll just say this: If the Jaguars get to a point in this season where Abdullah is important to the outcomes of their running game, things have gone quite wrong.

Tuten and Allen both showed promise as rookies, and Rodriguez comes to town after a solid season with the Washington Commanders.

Together, they should be able to answer the bell. They’ll be helped by a strong passing attack that will keep defenses honest, with ESPN listing the Jags’ biggest strength as wide recevier.

It certainly promises to be a fascinating season in Jacksonville for the Jaguars, and it all starts on Sunday at home against the Browns.