Ex-Chiefs Super Bowl Champ Stands Out At Jagaurs Training Camp

Veteran defensive tackle Matt Dickerson might be the biggest training camp surprise for the Jaguars as they prepare for their final roster cuts. A late-season practice squad add a year ago, Dickerson is already forcing his way into first-string defense.

He has been sending out a strong statement all training camp long, and a big-man touchdown finally forced head coach Liam Coen to acknowledge him just days before Week 1.

According to Aug 23 camp notes from Jaguars insiders John Oehser and John Shipley, Dickerson blew up the practice field by snatching a tipped pass mid-air and housing it for a 300-pound pick-six. The kind of play that makes an undeniable case for the 53-man lock.

“It was great to see, Dickey to be able to go, athletically, make a freaking play,” Coen said about the touchdown that elicited the loudest cheer from the crowd on Sunday. “That’s great for our team. It’s great for our defense. Frustrating for the offense, frustrating for our screen game. But it is what it is, and I was excited, yes.”

Liam Coen Says Matt Dickerson is the Player to Watch

When the head coach raves about your athleticism, it signals a clear shift in how the staff views its depth upfront.

“He is so consistent with the way that he comes out and hits blocks,” said Coen on Sunday. “The way that he strikes blocks. The way that he can play firm at the point of attack. His hands are so heavy. Like when you just shake his hand, you just grab his hand, he’s so dense and thick, and he’s violent when he can be able to get to his hands in extension and shed. I mean, he’s a strong, strong dude.”

Coming out of UCLA as an undrafted free agent to winning a Super Bowl with the prime Kansas City Chiefs in 2023, Dickerson’s arc has been a total hard-knocks journey. From there, the Chiefs waived him to bring back a player from injury reserve, then signed him again, only to cut him loose days later during the 53-man roster trimming in 2024.

Dickerson Fought His Way to the Top in Jacksonville

Even with the Jaguars, Dickerson had to climb his way up. After starting off on the practice squad last season, he fought his way into the final squad, started the final four games down the stretch, and re-signed on a 1-year deal for 2026.

Even Coen applauds the hustle.

“His journey is so impressive,” Coen said heading into preseason Week 3. “It’s such a great learning op for so many young players that it’s like not everybody’s a one-through-five draft pick and life’s easy and their career is easy, and they just make it.”

“Like, he had to work really, really hard to finally truly make it, and so I’m glad that it’s with us. I’m glad that he’s able to call this place home for now, and he’s making a huge impact for our team.”

As of now, he’s locked in high on the depth chart as the primary backup behind Arik Armsted heading into the 2026 season.