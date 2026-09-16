Ex-Jaguars CB Signs With Ravens

Amani Oruwariye has traveled a journeyman career in the NFL, including a stop with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

His latest destination is Baltimore, where he has signed with the Ravens.

Baltimore announced the signing on its social media channels on Wednesday afternoon.

We have signed DB Amani Oruwariye to the Practice Squad. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 16, 2026

The Ravens are coming off a strong playmaking Week 1 defensively when they caused some problems for the Colts and Daniel Jones.

Oruwariye isn’t guaranteed to break into that group, but he brings plenty of NFL experience.

Amani Oruwariye NFL Timeline

Oruwariye is originally from Florida, and he went to college at Penn State.

The Detroit Lions made the 6-foot-2 cornerback a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Oruwariye spent his first four NFL seasons in Detroit, and he was a great playmaker there.

Oruwariye picked off six passes in the 2021 season in 14 games while also defensing 11 passes and making 57 total tackles.

He also had two interceptions as a rookie with the Lions and another one in 2020.

After the 2022 season, Oruwariye first signed with the New York Giants, although he never made it onto their gameday roster.

The Giants released Oruwariye on Oct. 10, 2023, and the Jaguars signed him to their practice squad on Oct. 16.

The Jags elevated Oruwariye for a single game in the 2023 season, and he didn’t record a statistic.

Jacksonville did keep Oruwariye around through the 2024 preseason but didn’t keep him on the roster. He was cut at the end of that August.

The Dallas Cowboys picked up Oruwariye for the 2024 campaign and he played in seven games, picking off one pass and making 29 tackles.

He then joined the Tennessee Titans in the 2025 offseason but was cut before the season began. He joined Baltimore and got into just one game, making one tackle.

The Ravens know what they’re getting in Oruwariye, so they brought him back now for some added depth.

Jaguars Schedule

Jacksonville won’t play Baltimore this season, so as it stands, there’s no chance for the Jags and Ravens to meet. They could be a playoff matchup, though, which would be exciting with Trevor Lawrence and Lamar Jackson at quarterback.

The Jaguars have to be happy with their 34-10 Week 1 win over the Browns, but they have some stronger teams coming up. They’ll play the Denver Broncos in Week 2, then the New England Patriots in Week 3 and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4.

The Jags will need their cornerbacks to be at their best against a solid trio of QBs in Bo Nix, Drake Maye and Joe Burrow.

Jacksonville is trying to follow up an AFC South Division title, and while they’ve got a tougher schedule this season, they may be up to the task anyway.