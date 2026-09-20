Is Jakobi Meyers Playing Today? Why Jaguars’ WR Is Quiet In Crowded Depth Chart

Jakobi Meyers was a headline-grabbing acquisition at the 2025 NFL trade deadline by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He showed that the Jags intended to be a real contender, and they were right. They went on to win the AFC South Division and host a playoff game — although they lost that to the Buffalo Bills.

Still, Meyers was clearly the right choice, and he was in Jacksonville to stay.

Back for another year in 2026, Meyers promised to be part of a great group of pass catchers.

The Jags have Brian Thomas Jr. and Parker Washington, as well as tight end Brenton Strange and multiple explosive running backs.

With that, of course, comes the potential for some quiet days at the office.

That’s what Meyers found himself in early on Sunday in Denver against the Broncos.

Is Jakobi Meyers Playing Today?

Yes, Meyers is playing on Sunday. He didn’t have an injury concern, and he appears to be healthy.

He also has been on the field definitively.

The only problem is that Trevor Lawrence hasn’t thrown him the ball so far.

Of Lawrence’s first 10 passes:

4 went to Parker Washington

3 went to Brian Thomas Jr.

1 went to Brenton Strange

1 went to Bhayshul Tuten

The good news for the Jags is that Meyers actually made one of the biggest plays of the game. That might not help fantasy football players who want him to get points, but it mattered to Jacksonville.

Jakobi Meyers’ Big Play vs. Broncos

Meyers came through on a play when no one immediately realized he had done so.

In the first quarter, Broncos stud pass rusher Nik Bonitto came off the blindside and strip-sacked Lawrence. Denver recovered and appeared to have a turnover as Bonitto celebrated.

But then there was a flag on the field. Lawrence was making the holding gesture toward the officials.

He got the call slightly wrong, but his premise was right: Denver had committed a penalty.

They were called for illegal contact, which is an automatic first down and meant the Jaguars kept the football.

It was Meyers who drew it.

He ran about 10 yards down the field and attempted to cut inside, which drew an extra bump and yank from the Denver defender guarding him closely.

It was a first down because of Meyers, even if a catch didn’t come with it.