Is LeQuint Allen Playing in Week 1? Jaguars’ Injury News Impacts RB Depth Chart

The Jacksonville Jaguars are mostly healthy heading into their Week 1 season opener at home against the Cleveland Browns.

One main question mark remains due to injury: LeQuint Allen.

The Jags got past injuries elsewhere in their backfield. Bhayshul Tuten is good to go. Chris Rodriguez Jr. is good to go.

They also avoided issues elsewhere on their roster. It’s going to be a pretty much full-strength Jags squad on Sunday.

They’ll just have to wait and see about Allen.

Is LeQuint Allen Playing in Week 1?

Allen is officially questionable for Week 1.

He is dealing with a hip injury that held him out of Jacksonville’s Wednesday practice entirely. He was then limited at Thursday’s practice and limited again at Friday’s practice.

The fact that Allen was able to get more work as the week went on has to be considered a good sign, but nothing about it is a sure thing.

A hip injury for a running back can be quite tricky, too, so the Jags will probably want to see how he feels after a couple more nights of sleep and track how it responds during warmups on Sunday.

Not an illness for Anton Harrison (foot). No injury designation though vs #Browns … and no injury designation for Cole Van Lanen. Only LeQuint Allen is Questionable #Jaguars | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/t9kiVXimMl — Mia O’Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) September 11, 2026

Allen is entering his second season with the Jaguars out of Syracuse. As a rookie, he was most-often used as a third-down back whose pass-blocking and pass-catching skills are both greatly appreciated by head coach Liam Coen and quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Jaguars’ RB Depth Chart

The Jags have a strong depth chart when everyone is healthy.

They just don’t have a clear RB1, because Travis Etienne left in free agency this offseason to sign with the New Orleans Saints.

That left the potential three options of the returning second-year backs Tuten and Allen as well as the free-agent signing Rodriguez.

The biggest question if Allen is out will be third downs, because that was likely to be his early-season role again. Tuten and Rodriguez were already a question mark as far as who would play more on early downs, but Allen isn’t necessarily in that discussion.

If Allen plays on Sunday, it means at least a few less snaps for both of the other backs. If Allen is out, it would make sense for both of the other RBs to take a bit of his time as Jacksonville tries to determine the best way to handle their backfield split this season.