Is Travis Hunter Playing Today? How Jaguars Using 2-Way Star

The Jacksonville Jaguars still haven’t quite figured out how to use two-way phenom Travis Hunter.

In Week 3 against the New England Patriots, the Jaguars continued to try some new approaches.

In fact, it seemed they were committing more specifically to one side, at least in the early going.

Is Travis Hunter Playing Today?

Hunter is active, healthy and playing for the Jags against the Pats.

He was on the field for the entire first two defensive drives.

From there, he subbed in to play on the third offensive drive.

Fourth offensive drive, Travis Hunter is on the field Played entire first two drives on defense — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) September 27, 2026

He got four offensive snaps in Week 1 and then six offensive snaps in Week 2.

Defensively, Hunter was in on 29 plays in the opener and then 37 plays in game two.

This appears to be a raise from that, at least defensively.

Hunter had been involved in a cornerback rotation in the first two weeks, but if he was out there every snap to start the first two drives in Week 3, that’s a good sign.

More About Travis Hunter’s Usage

For what it’s worth, Deion Sanders doesn’t quite understand the plan.

Sanders, still the head coach at Colorado where he had mentored Hunter, spoke recently on his CBS Colorado show and said this:

“I don’t ask questions because I’m not there. I don’t know what transpires when we’re not looking. I have no idea what’s going on. I know who he was and who he is right now. I know what he’s capable of. I do know that.”

Sanders isn’t the only one confused.

This is what Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote this week:

“Still, if the Jaguars weren’t prepared to let Hunter do what he clearly wants to do (and he surely made his point clear to them before the draft), why did they give up so much to make him the second overall pick in the draft? That’s the most confounding aspect of this. Everyone knew Hunter wanted to play both ways. The decision to trade up to get Hunter sent a message that the Jaguars were on board with that approach. The numbers, to date, paint a far different picture.”

Multiple reports this week suggested that Hunter would see more time on the field in Week 3.

At least early on, that does appear to be the case.

The Jaguars traded up to get Hunter at No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. It’s up to Jacksonville to figure out how to make this one work.