Jaguars Early Defensive Depth Chart Analysis

Is it ever too early too take a peak at the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ defensive depth chart? Of course not! The team is a week removed from the 2025 NFL Draft and they’ve had a chance to add some post-draft unrestricted free agents. So, with draft picks, undrafted rookies and veteran free agent signings being added to the existing roster, the Jaguars – like most teams – will have a bit of a facelift for the 2025 season.

So, Paul Bretl of Jaguars Wire takes a look at the very, very early depth chart on the defensive side of the ball and offers his thoughts on how things could shake out.

Jaguars Defensive Line

DE Arik Armstead

DE Myles Cole

DE Josh Hines-Allen

DE Travon Walker

DT DaVon Hamilton

DT Jordan Jefferson

DT Tyler Lacy

DT Maason Smith

Emmanuel Ogbah

DE Jalen McLeod (Draft pick)

James Carpenter (UDFA)

Etahn Downs (UDFA)

BJ Green II (UDFA)

Eli Mostaert (UDFA)

Keivie Rose (UDFA)

Danny Striggow (UDFA)

“It was certainly a bit surprising that the Jaguars did not add to this position early on or even with multiple draft picks,” Bretl writes. “However, as GM James Gladstone described after Day 3, the board just didn’t fall correctly for that to happen without the Jaguars having to reach. Gladstone also mentioned he believes the defensive line who were already on the roster is “about to take a jump” and that we could see some players in different positions than what we did previously. Internal development is going to be crucial here, and Anthony Campanile’s defensive scheme, maximizing those skill sets, will be an important part of that equation.”

Jaguars Linebackers

Yasir Abdullah

Devin Lloyd

Ventrell Miller

Chad Muma

Foyesade Oluokun

Jack Kiser (Draft pick)

Branson Combs (UDFA)

“Whether the Jaguars keep five or six linebackers on the 53-man roster will be worth watching, and if it’s five, who ends up as the odd man out?,” Bretl continues. “But speaking of Campanile’s defensive scheme, with his coaching background being rooted in the linebacker position, there may not be a unit that benefits more from his addition as the defensive coordinator. Campanile brings with him a malleable defensive scheme as well that is meant to be molded to the skill sets he has on the roster.”

Jaguars Cornerbacks

Christian Braswell

Montaric Brown

Tyson Campbell

Jarrian Jones

Jourdan Lewis

Zach McPhearson

De’Antre Prince

Travis Hunter (Draft pick)

Doneiko Slaughter (UDFA)

Aydan White (UDFA)

Jabbar Muhammad (UDFA)

“A much different-looking unit in 2025, which was needed after the Jaguars had statistically, in many respects, the worst pass defense in the NFL last season,” Bertl writes. “Lewis will be in the nickel, Campbell will be at one boundary spot, and I would guess a combination of Jones and Hunter at the other, depending on the down, distance, and situation. My guess right now is that Hunter is on the field during those obvious passing situations where he can go and get the ball.”

Jaguars Safeties

Antonio Johnson

Eric Murray

Darnell Savage

Daniel Thomas

Andrew Wingard

Caleb Ransaw (Draft pick)

Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig (UDFA)

Rayuan Lane (Draft pick)

“Eric Murray will presumably be the Jaguars’ free safety, but I expect a competition to unfold for the starting strong safety role next to him, and Ransaw very much could earn those snaps,” Bertl concludes. “He has great speed, is versatile, and very willing to help out in the run game. I see Lane as a developmental free safety who can add depth off the bench and help out on special teams right away.”