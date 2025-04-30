Jaguars Make Big Decisions on First Round Picks

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a big decision to move up from No. 5 to No. 2 in the recent 2025 NFL Draft to select wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter. And, they just made another big decision regarding a first-round pick when they announced that they are declining the 2026 fifth-year option on linebacker Devin Lloyd.

“The #Jaguars are not picking up the fifth-year option for linebacker Devin Lloyd, per source. He is now set to hit 2026 free agency,” tweets Jeremy Fowler.

“Lloyd was productive last season with 113 tackles, two sacks, one interception and four pass deflections.”

Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk notes that Lloyd was very productive last year, but that apparently wasn’t enough to pick up the option.

“Lloyd was the 27th overall pick in 2022 and he has started 46 of the 48 regular season games that the Jaguars have played since his arrival,” Alper writes. “Lloyd made 16 of those starts last year and finished the 2024 season with 113 tackles, two sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble.”

Lloyd wasn’t the Jags first pick in 2022

You may remember that Devin Lloyd was a first-round pick in 2022, but he was the second pick by the Jaguars. They held the top pick in that draft and selected Travon Walker out of the University of Georgia.

Kevin Patra of NFL.com reported Monday that the team did, in fact, exercise Walker’s fifth-year option.

“The Jacksonville Jaguars exercised their fifth-year option on defensive end Travon Walker, the club announced on Monday,” Patra writes.

“His fully guaranteed option is projected to be roughly $14.75 million for the 2026 campaign, per Over The Cap. Teams have until May 1 to pick up the fifth-year options on first-round picks from the 2022 NFL draft.

“The move keeps the 2022 No. 1 overall pick under contract in Jacksonville for at least the next two seasons.”

Hype coming into the 2022 draft

Obviously, both Lloyd and Walker were highly touted coming out of college. Here’s a look at what they were saying as they entered the league. NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein broke down what he saw of both players as they entered the 2022 NFL Draft.

Devin Lloyd:

“Highly productive and highly physical, Lloyd could create interesting discussions in draft rooms as teams work through his process versus production,” Zierlein wrote. “Lloyd can be a little inconsistent with early diagnosis and fit recognition and unorthodox in how he flows to the football. With that said, he has a stat sheet full of production in every major category, including 43 tackles for loss over the last three seasons. He plays with the willful demeanor of an NFL alpha linebacker and is sneaky talented as a rusher either blitzing or aligning off the edge. Lloyd will make plenty of plays and should become a good starter as an inside or strong-side linebacker, but inconsistent process could limit his consistency.”

Travon Walker:

“Walker is a big, rugged run-stopper with the playing style and body type to play as an even- or odd-front end,” he wrote. “He consistently outreaches blockers to take control at the point of attack and sets firm edges despite playing with limited knee bend. He has quick-shed ability to make plays near his gaps and could see an increase in production if allowed to play in a scheme that asks more of him than Georgia did from a playmaking perspective. He has the strength and length to plow through overmatched pass protectors but will need to improve his skill level to consistently find the quarterback as a pro. Walker’s blend of explosiveness and aggression could help push his draft stock beyond his tape grade.”

It’s always possible that Lloyd has a great year and he gets a nice, shiny new contract either with the Jaguars or some other team. For now, Walker is staying put for the next two seasons.