Jaguars Make Decision on Rugby Star

The Jacksonville Jaguars – like all NFL teams – are always looking for new ways to find talent. And, they recently made an announcement on rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit. After initially being signed and later released by the Kansas City Chiefs, but joined the Jags in August of 2024.

The Jaguars have just released a statement on a change in Rees-Zammit’s roster status, per David Skippers of Planet Rugby:

“We have changed WR Louis Rees-Zammit’s roster status from Active to Exempt/International Player. We have agreed to terms with two undrafted free agents: WR Darius Lassiter and WR Dorian Singer.”

Who is Rees-Zammit?

The 24-year old – former Wales, Gloucester and British & Irish Lions speed demon – was initially a running back with the Chiefs, but switched to wide receiver when he signed with the Jaguars.

“Despite that switch, Rees-Zammit did not make his debut for the Jaguars during the 2024 NFL regular season although he was part of the Florida-based outfit’s practice squad as he continued to learn the finer details of American football,” Skipper writes.

“His contract was initially not renewed by the Jags which meant he was a free agent but the club eventually offered him a new contract which boosted his hopes of finally making his NFL debut and he signed the active roster deal for the forthcoming 2025 season.”

Jeff Fedotin of Forbes magazine took a look at Rees-Zammit last year when he first joined the Chiefs, wondering how he might fit in with an NFL team.

“Listed at 6-2, 209 pounds, the lean Rees-Zammit posted a 4.43 in his 40-yard dash at the NFL’s International Player Pathway (IPP) pro day,” Fedotin wrote. “Given that size and speed combination, Rees-Zammit, who idolized Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver and DeSean Jackson growing up, would seem to project as a wide receiver.”

“But the Chiefs are using him at running back.

“That makes sense for multiple reasons. Catches in rugby are made laterally instead of down the field, and route running for receivers can be more complicated that just hitting the designated hole as a running back.”

What is the IPP?

Rees departed rugby union last January to join the NFL International Player Pathway (IPP), which gives foreign athletes the chance to earn a spot with an NFL team.

“Under IPP rules which were introduced in 2024, players who come through the pathway programme are eligible to fill a 17th roster spot on the otherwise-16 man practice squad of any of the NFL’s 32 clubs,” Skipper continues.

“That position is reserved exclusively for international players and prevents any of the other clubs from signing them while they are part of the practice squad.”