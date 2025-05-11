Jacksonville Jaguars Roster Will Look Very Different in 2025

Jacksonville Jaguars‘ general manager James Gladstone is reshaping the team’s roster into his own image and vision. He’s released players he doesn’t believe fit into the Jags immediate or long-term plans and was very aggressive in the 2025 NFL Draft. The team’s draft picks and jersey numbers are right here.

“What we were seeking to do in pro free agency was to raise the floor of this football team and every player that we pursued and that we’ve now acquired is meeting that standard,” Gladstone said back in March.

“And by being nothing more than who they are and who we know them to be, both on and off the field, they’re going to do exactly what we had hoped they do. And that’s level up this ecosystem.”

A look at the free agency additions

The Jaguars didn’t make any enormous splashes during free agency, but that’s okay. Flashy free-agent signings don’t always work. But, they did add some depth and talent at key positions.

-Jourdan Lewis, cornerback, three-year deal.

-Nick Mullens, quarterback, two-year deal.

-Eric Murray, safety, three-year deal.

-Patrick Mekari, guard, three-year deal.

-Robert Hainsey, center, three-year deal.

-Dyami Brown, wide receiver, one-year deal.

-Hunter Long, tight end, two-year deal.

-Johnny Mundt, tight-end, two-year deal.

-Chuma Edoga, offensive tackle, two-year deal.

-Fred Johnson, offensive tackle, one-year deal.

Gladstone clearly wants to build the offensive line, which is always a fantastic idea for any NFL franchise. Mekari got some decent money with his three-year, $37.5 million deal, but Fred Johnson is the interesting addition. He played a bit at left tackle last season for the Philadelphia Eagles when Jordan Mailata went down and absolutely shut down Cincinnati Bengals All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson. Yeah, 17.5-sacks-last-year Trey Hendrickson. That one.

Jacksonville Jaguars players released

It’s not unusual for a new general manager to come in and make a bunch of changes. And, Gladstone absolutely has the machete out. He’s released numerous veteran players as he tries to remake the roster.

Jacksonville Jaguars players released:

-Evan Engram, tight end

-Gabe Davis, wide receiver

-Josh Reynolds, wide receiver

-Devin Duvernay, wide receiver

-Ronald Darby, cornerback

Jacksonville Jaguars free agents not re-signed:

-Brandon Scherff, guard

-Mac Jones, quarterback

-Jeremiah Ledbetter, defensive lineman

-Blake Hance, offensive lineman

-Caleb Johnson, linebacker

-C.J. Beathard, quarterback

-Andre Cisco, safety

-D’Ernest Johnson, running back

-Josiah Deguara, tight end

-Tim Jones, wide receiver

-Joe Giles-Harris, linebacker

-Luke Farrell, tight end

-De’Shaan Dixon, defensive end

-Esezi Otomewo, defensive end

Jacksonville Jaguars’ player(s) traded:

-Christian Kirk, wide receiver

Jacksonville Jaguars player(s) retired:

-Mitch Morse, center

Observers will be able to say a lot of things about the 2025 Jacksonville Jaguars, but they won’t be able say that they look the same as 2024.