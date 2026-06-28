Jaguars’ $51 Million Declining Star Considered Cut Candidate

The Jacksonville Jaguars may have a potential cap casualty on their hands in one of their more proven veteran players.

The Jaguars are coming off of their best season in years, posting a 13-4 season while winning the AFC South for the first time since the 2022 season. Optimism is high entering the 2026 season with the Jaguars seeking to clinch their first back-to-back playoff appearances since the 1998 and 1999 seasons.

However, there is a notable name on the Jaguars’ roster that could be released prior to the start of the season. As Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay writes in his article of “5 Cut Candidates Who Should be on Every NFL Team’s Radar,” Arik Armstead if one of those names mentioned. Armstead is entering his 12th year in the NFL and Kay mentions how the Jaguars can save $15 million by releasing him while also mentioning his declining production.

“Despite his steady production over the years, Arik Armstead has emerged as a potential cap casualty for the Jacksonville Jaguars,” said Kay. “Releasing the defensive lineman would save the team nearly $15 million, which could be used to shore up weaker areas on the roster ahead of training camp. While Armstead put up 5.5 sacks in 2025 and was an important cog in the defensive trenches for one of the league’s better run defenses, he’ll be 33 years old in November and has worn down the tread on his tires over a decade-plus in the NFL. Keeping him around may be a luxury the Jags cannot afford, especially if he takes a step back after his best pass-rushing season in four years.”

Arik Armstead Has Third Largest Cap Figure on Jaguars’ Roster

Armstead has been a steady veteran over the past decade in the NFL, first making a name for himself as a member of the San Francisco 49ers. It was the Niners where Armstead helped lead the team to two Super Bowl appearances as a starter for six seasons. He once racked up 10 sacks during the 2019 season while helping lead the Niners to the Super Bowl.

Following his release during the 2024 offseason, Armstead inked a three-year, $51 million deal with the Jaguars.

However, he’s never been a superstar or a Pro Bowl player. In other words, he’s never been a game breaker and he’ll be 33 years old during the 2026 season. In fact, he’s the third-oldest player on the Jaguars’ roster. His cap hit is the third-highest on the team at just over $19 million for the 2026 season.

Arik Armstead’s Production Declined Towards End of 2025 Season

The Jaguars should ask themselves, is it worth it to retain Armstead at that value? It is worth noting that as one of the few members of the roster who has Super Bowl experience, Armstead can be a valuable locker room presence. It also doesn’t hurt that he was a key member of the Jaguars’ playoff run last season.

As Key mentions, Armstead’s production declined towards the end of the season and he lost his starting job at the end of the 2025 season.

“Armstead already showed signs of regression toward the end of last season, when he failed to notch a single sack after Week 12,” said Kay. “He lost his starting job in Week 14 and played more than 50 percent of the defensive snaps just once after, a stark downturn after he was on the field for over half the team’s defensive plays in all 11 starts.”

We’ll see if the Jaguars end up keeping Armstead, but there are major cap savings to be had if they part ways with the 6-foot-7 defensive end.