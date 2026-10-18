Jaguars Benched Brian Thomas Jr. Entirely — Here’s What it Means for Depth Chart, Trade

Brian Thomas Jr. has reached a new low for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On Sunday in London, Thomas didn’t play a snap in the second half as the Jags lost 34-31 to the Houston Texans in Week 6.

There was no sign of an injury. Thomas seems to have simply been benched.

With rumors of a trade swirling, and confusion over what the heck has happened with BTJ in his third season with the Jaguars, this wasn’t something that Thomas could afford. It’s the kind of moment that could feel like the beginning of the end for Thomas in Jacksonville.

Per ESPN Research, Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. played zero snaps in the second half after playing 15 in the first half. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) October 18, 2026

What Brian Thomas Jr. Benching Means for Trade

There’s no guarantee that Thomas is traded. His lack of playing time in the second half doesn’t even have to change his status.

But it certainly seems to point more in the direction of the Jaguars being done with Thomas.

He dropped a pass early in Sunday’s game, and he hasn’t recorded a reception in either of the last two weeks.

His trade value certainly isn’t at an all-time high, but the Jags could reach the point where they simply don’t care anymore.

Not every NFL trade looks the same, but some look like this — a player basically banished to the sideline, then discarded to another team at some point. Thomas could be the next to follow that path.

What Benching Means for Jaguars’ WR Depth Chart

The bigger immediate note for the Jaguars is that their WR depth chart looks different when BTJ isn’t on the field.

Travis Hunter played a lot more offense on Sunday, and he had four catches, including a touchdown. That may be one of the biggest impacts if Thomas stays out of the receiver rotation.

The Jaguars will also continue to play the late-round rookie Josh Cameron, who had already started to take playing time from Thomas and did again on Sunday. He’s a good blocker, so his impact doesn’t always show up on the stat sheet.

Thomas wasn’t showing up on the stat sheet anyway, though, so maybe it’s logical that the Jaguars try something else.

There could be more explanation to come, but Thomas for now seems to be on the outside looking in of everything happening with the Jaguars.