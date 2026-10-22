Jaguars’ Brian Thomas Jr. Big Concern Raised Amid Trade Rumors

The Jacksonville Jaguars may continue to push back on the idea that they’d trade Brian Thomas Jr., but that hasn’t stopped the entire NFL world from believing that’s exactly what will happen.

BTJ has fallen off precipitously since his impressive 2024 rookie season, having a rocky 2025 transition into a nightmare 2026. He checks a lot of the same boxes as Marvin Harrison Jr., who was just traded by the Arizona Cardinals to the Houston Texans.

The Jags may be genuine in saying they don’t plan to trade him. They may also just be saying what they have to say in case a deal doesn’t come to fruition.

Either way, Thomas is going to remain a prime trade candidate until either a move is made or until the NFL deadline passes — and if he stays put, he may emerge again in the offseason as a trade option.

“Thomas, a first-round pick in 2024, did not play a snap in the second half of the Jaguars’ loss to the Texans in London in Week 6,” The Athletic’s Daniel Popper wrote on a new trade board on Thursday in which he included Thomas. “His role is shrinking, and he is trending toward WR4 behind Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers and rookie Josh Cameron.”

Brian Thomas Jr. Concern

There is one thing that the Jaguars haven’t been able to figure out, and which an acquiring team would have to decide if they can handle with Thomas.

“Thomas had two drops in the first half against the Texans, including one on his final play of the game,” Popper writes. “Most concerning with Thomas is his ball tracking. He looks lost in that department.”

A wide receiver who can’t track the ball isn’t much of a receiver at all. That’s a big part of the gig.

Whether it’s fixable or not is something that the Jags and the rest of the NFL are likely all trying to determine.

“Thomas had an incredible rookie season, catching 87 passes for 1,282 yards,” Popper writes. “There could be a team that believes in that production from 2024.”

Brian Thomas Jr. Trade Question

There’s really just one other question for the Jaguars to answer.

“The question is whether the Jaguars would part with Thomas amid a successful team season,” Popper writes. “Thomas was picked by the previous regime.”

Generally, a team wouldn’t trade a talented former first-round pick away in the middle of a year they’re also contending for a division title and more.

Thomas has made it confusing, though, and so that may be exactly what happens.

If Thomas is indeed traded, it would be a bizarre ending for a player whose career in Jacksonville began with so much promise.