Jaguars’ Brian Thomas Jr. Named for Trade to Patriots, Steelers

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Brian Thomas Jr. continue to spiral toward what seems like an unfortunate ending.

He was such a star as a rookie two years ago, but he hasn’t been able to recapture that magic, and it’s been a particularly bumpy start to the 2026 campaign for BTJ with the Jags.

He’s been the subject of trade rumors dating back to last season, and they’ll only heat up the longer this season goes on without Thomas really finding his footing.

The Jaguars don’t necessarily seem to need him. Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers, Travis Hunter and even Josh Cameron all appear to be solid WR options.

Thomas is still young and talented to the point that he might command a solid return, too.

In a new article by Bleacher Report, Alex Kay looks at the idea of five teams that could land Thomas.

Two of them are particularly interesting: the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots.

Brian Thomas Jr. to Patriots?

The Patriots are certainly in need of a jolt. After making the Super Bowl, they’ve gotten off to a bad 1-2 start to the season.

Their free agent signing, Romeo Doubs, hasn’t delivered.

Thomas would look good next to A.J. Brown — but Brown is out with a high-ankle sprain, so BTJ could first take on a leading role as soon as he arrived.