Jaguars’ Brian Thomas Jr. Named for Trade to Patriots, Steelers

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Brian Thomas Jr. continue to spiral toward what seems like an unfortunate ending.
He was such a star as a rookie two years ago, but he hasn’t been able to recapture that magic, and it’s been a particularly bumpy start to the 2026 campaign for BTJ with the Jags.
He’s been the subject of trade rumors dating back to last season, and they’ll only heat up the longer this season goes on without Thomas really finding his footing.
The Jaguars don’t necessarily seem to need him. Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers, Travis Hunter and even Josh Cameron all appear to be solid WR options.
Thomas is still young and talented to the point that he might command a solid return, too.
In a new article by Bleacher Report, Alex Kay looks at the idea of five teams that could land Thomas.
Two of them are particularly interesting: the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots.
Brian Thomas Jr. to Patriots?
The Patriots are certainly in need of a jolt. After making the Super Bowl, they’ve gotten off to a bad 1-2 start to the season.
Their free agent signing, Romeo Doubs, hasn’t delivered.
Thomas would look good next to A.J. Brown — but Brown is out with a high-ankle sprain, so BTJ could first take on a leading role as soon as he arrived.
“While Brown can still be the No. 1 receiver this offense sorely needs when he returns from IR, quarterback Drake Maye desperately needs more weapons to get back to playing at an MVP level,” Kay writes. “Although the Pats managed to bottle up Thomas when they faced him in Week 3, the coaching staff has assuredly seen the wideout’s tremendous rookie tape and is aware of his upside. A change of scenery, as well as working with one of the game’s best young signal-callers, could be all BTJ needs to get his career back on track.”
BTJ to Steelers?
The Steelers are relying on veteran Aaron Rodgers to try and win them some games this season, and he could use all the pass-catching help possible.
DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. are already there, and Thomas would make it quite the trio — if Metcalf and Pittman can pick it up at some point.
“With every wideout outside of (Roman) Wilson failing to meet even modest expectations, Pittsburgh’s brass must make a bold move on the trade market,” Kay writes. “Thomas may not be succeeding with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but his best football should still be ahead of him. Getting to play with a 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback within an offense that is desperate for pass-catching assistance may be exactly what BTJ needs to turn things around.”
Of course, the Jags don’t have to trade Thomas anywhere. He can still be a key piece to their offense as they contend for a playoff spot and more in the AFC.
But the rumors won’t stop as long as these struggles continue, and so it’ll be worth monitoring Thomas Jr. to see what might come next.
Jaguars’ Brian Thomas Jr. Named for Trade to Patriots, Steelers