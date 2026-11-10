Jaguars’ Brian Thomas Jr. Trade Rumors Point to Chiefs, 49ers

The Jacksonville Jaguars very well may do exactly what they’ve suggested and hold onto Brian Thomas Jr.

But until the 4 p.m. ET NFL trade deadline passes on Tuesday, there’s going to be a belief that he could be on the move, and that’s going to keep a number of fanbases interested.

Thomas hasn’t been good this year. He’s mostly been used to run deep and clear out the defense. He’s hardly getting thrown to — and when he does, he’s had drop problems.

But this is a player just two years removed from a stellar rookie season after being a top-10 pick. His talent always seemed like it would win out.

That may not be set up to happen with the Jaguars anymore. But a bunch of teams might want to see if BTJ can work out for them instead.

Two that have popped up in rumors or needs list: the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

We’ll break those fits down here while noting — it’s very possible the Jaguars want nothing to do with trading BTJ to another Super Bowl contender.

Brian Thomas Jr. to Chiefs?

The Chiefs seem to be the team most linked to BTJ.

Kansas City has dealt with WR injuries all season (Tyquan Thornton out for the season, Rashee Rice previously missing multiple weeks).

The Chiefs also haven’t found a true WR1 since Tyreek Hill left. Rice has come closest, but he’s not particularly reliable in the big picture.

If Kansas City were to trade for Thomas, it’d likely be because they were viewing him as a candidate to blossom into their best pass catcher. If they could buy low on him, that’d make sense.

The Chiefs have also been connected to Colts slot receiver Josh Downs. It seems like an AFC South pass catcher could end up in Kansas City.

Brian Thomas Jr. to 49ers?

The Thomas fit is almost easier to see on the 49ers, who have been ravaged by injuries this season.

Thomas would almost immediately have to play heavy snaps for San Francisco, and probably for the rest of the year for a team that aspires to the Super Bowl.

The 49ers have been listed by insiders for weeks as needing receiver help. They just haven’t been linked as frequently with Thomas specifically, so it’s not clear what the interest level might be. It’s still worth watching and considering.