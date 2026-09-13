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Jaguars-Browns Temperature: Weather Expected to Bring Intense ‘Feels Like’ Heat on Field

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Jaguars rookie CJ Williams takes the field for his NFL debut.
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JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 13: CJ Williams #18 of the Jacksonville Jaguars takes the field for warmups prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at EverBank Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Parker S. Freedman/Getty Images)

The heat will be turned all the way up on Sunday as the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Cleveland Browns.

It’s just Week 1 of the NFL season, but the on-field temperature is expected to feel like more than 100 degrees.

That’s certainly not ideal for players who play less and less in the preseason. These guys won’t be entirely in game shape, at least to the level that they will be later in the year.

And with guys not used to playing intense snap levels, it won’t necessarily be easy for them to settle in and play smoothly at such a hot temperature.

Jaguars-Browns Temperature

Just how hot is it? Well, the feels like temperature was predicted to be about 105 degrees.

That forecast remained the same on Sunday morning:

A local photographer took a field near the on-field thermometer at about 10 a.m., and it was already about 100 degrees.

Hottest Games in NFL History

The hottest recorded game in NFL history took place on Sept. 3, 2000 in Dallas, when the Cowboys hosted the Eagles at Texas Stadium.

That had a reported air temperature of 109 degrees at kickoff.

The field temperature that day was said to go up to 175 degrees.

That’s the tough part about these types of games, at least in terms of quantifying it. The type of turf used on fields can keep a lot of heat in, so it can get hotter and hotter.

When players go down, they feel like they’re dropping onto an incredibly high-temperature surface.

Reports on field temperature will likely trickle out throughout the Browns-Jaguars game.

And while it’d be hard to predict the number, it feels pretty safe to say that it’ll be triple digits.

Hopefully the game itself brings the heat, too.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Jaguars-Browns Temperature: Weather Expected to Bring Intense ‘Feels Like’ Heat on Field

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