Jaguars-Browns Temperature: Weather Expected to Bring Intense ‘Feels Like’ Heat on Field

The heat will be turned all the way up on Sunday as the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Cleveland Browns.

It’s just Week 1 of the NFL season, but the on-field temperature is expected to feel like more than 100 degrees.

That’s certainly not ideal for players who play less and less in the preseason. These guys won’t be entirely in game shape, at least to the level that they will be later in the year.

And with guys not used to playing intense snap levels, it won’t necessarily be easy for them to settle in and play smoothly at such a hot temperature.

Jaguars-Browns Temperature

Just how hot is it? Well, the feels like temperature was predicted to be about 105 degrees.

Jacksonville local news just showed a feels-like temperature of 105 degrees for 3pm tomorrow. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) September 12, 2026

That forecast remained the same on Sunday morning:

Here at Everbank for #Browns #Jaguars. Feels-like temp expected to be 105. pic.twitter.com/LBNgfP0BNK — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 13, 2026

A local photographer took a field near the on-field thermometer at about 10 a.m., and it was already about 100 degrees.

Going to be the hottest game I can remember shooting. This is at 10:15am. pic.twitter.com/M5JGEoGMdk — Shawn Dunagan (@shawndunagan) September 13, 2026

Hottest Games in NFL History

The hottest recorded game in NFL history took place on Sept. 3, 2000 in Dallas, when the Cowboys hosted the Eagles at Texas Stadium.

That had a reported air temperature of 109 degrees at kickoff.

The field temperature that day was said to go up to 175 degrees.

That’s the tough part about these types of games, at least in terms of quantifying it. The type of turf used on fields can keep a lot of heat in, so it can get hotter and hotter.

When players go down, they feel like they’re dropping onto an incredibly high-temperature surface.

Reports on field temperature will likely trickle out throughout the Browns-Jaguars game.

And while it’d be hard to predict the number, it feels pretty safe to say that it’ll be triple digits.

Hopefully the game itself brings the heat, too.