Jaguars Cut Ties With QB After Injury

The Jacksonville Jaguars have one fewer quarterback in the building this week.

On Monday, they waived QB Carter Bradley.

Bradley was officially waived with an injury settlement after getting hurt in the build up to the season.

An injury settlement allows an injured player to get some money from the team that cut ties with them, an amount that is determined by the severity of the injury as well as what that player would’ve been making if they had stayed healthy.

Bradley will be hoping to return to full health sooner rather than later to prove he still belongs in the NFL, but for now, the Jaguars have set him adrift.

Who Is Carter Bradley?

The most notable trait of Bradley is that he’s the son of former NFL head coach Gus Bradley.

Gus is now the defensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans.

Carter is a 26-year old QB who was born in Fargo, North Dakota but played his high school football in the Jacksonville area.

He was a three-star high school recruit who originally chose to play at Toledo in the MAC.

For his final two college seasons, Bradley transferred to South Alabama, where he was an all-conference selection in the Sun Belt.

Bradley’s college play was enough to earn him an undrafted free agent contract with the Raiders in 2024.

The only time Bradley has been on an active NFL roster was in December of the 2024 season with the Raiders.

Vegas cut Bradley in July 2025, and he latched on with the San Francisco 49ers for about a month.

The Jaguars then brought Bradley aboard their 2025 practice squad and he stuck around the rest of the year and into the offseason.

Bradley took part in summer activities and the preseason before an injury ended his time with the Jaguars.

Jaguars QB Depth Chart

The top of the Jaguars’ quarterback depth chart is no mystery: Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence has continued to prove during his time in the NFL and led the Jags to a 13-4 season with an AFC South Division title in 2025. If he continues his upward trajectory, Jacksonville will be in great shape.

The QB depth behind Lawrence is shaky, though. The Jags felt iffy enough that they went outside the organization to trade for Quinn Ewers from the Dolphins to be their QB2 entering the 2026 season.

The Jaguars do also have two quarterbacks on the practice squad. Veteran Nick Mullens has NFL experience, and they also have the undrafted Joey Aguilar, who played at Tennessee to close out his college football career in 2025.

The Jaguars obviously need Lawrence to stay healthy to reach their ceiling in 2025, but it might be even more imperative in Jacksonville given the relative lack of depth.