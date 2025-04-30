Jaguars List of Draft Grades from NFL Experts

The Jacksonville Jaguars made waves in the 2025 NFL Draft when they made a bold move to move up from No. 5 to No. 2 to select University of Colorado wide receiver slash cornerback Travis Hunter. There were very few complaints from the experts and analysts as Hunter is the odd case of addressing both sides of the ball at the same time.

The Jaguars complete list of draft picks is as follows:

-Travis Hunter, wide receiver/defensive back, Colorado (Round 1, No. 2 overall)

-Caleb Ransaw, defensive back, Tulane (Round 3, No. 88 overall)

-Wyatt Milum, offensive lineman, West Virginia (Round 3, No. 89 overall)

-Bhayshul Tuten, running back, Virginia Tech (Round 4, No. 104 overall)

-Jack Kiser, linebacker, Notre Dame (Round 4, No. 107 overall)

-Jalen McLeod, linebacker, Auburn (Round 6, No. 194 overall)

-Rayuan Lane III, safety, Navy (Round 6, No. 200 overall)

-Jonah Monheim, center, Southern California (Round 7, No. 221 overall)

-LeQuint Allen, running back, Syracuse (Round 7, No. 236 overall)

Experts weight in

The official website of the Jacksonville Jaguars was kind enough to amass a pithy list of draft commentary from the NFL’s most prominent analysts.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports | A | “In his first draft running things, new general manager James Gladstone had a great draft. The trade to get Hunter was big, and gives them another playmaker, but they added a bunch of good players,” Prisco wrote. Associated Press | A | “Made a bold and costly move to get Hunter to upgrade two positions. Versatile CB Caleb Ransaw (88) upgrades the secondary. OT Wyatt Milum (89) and RB Bhayshul Tuten (104) are big value picks. Getting LBs Jack Kiser (107) and Jalen McLeod (194) in Day 3 solidifies a strong draft class. OT Jonah Monheim (221) is a sleeper in the seventh. So is RB LeQuint Allen (236),” AP wrote. Nate Tice/Charles McDonald, Yahoo!Sports | A | “Travis Hunter goes vroom! Whether he plays offense or defense, he’s going to impact the game,” Tice/McDonald wrote. Chad Reuter, NFL Media (Overall) | A- | “The move up for Hunter carries some risk because it affects returns from Day 2 this year and cost a 2026 first-round pick, but he is a generational talent rated as the best corner and receiver in the draft class. Ransaw and Milum were solid picks who will contribute as rookies and potentially start, if they are outperforming veterans in training camp,” Reuter wrote. Reuter, NFL Media (Day 1) | A- | “Hunter’s ball skills are among the best I’ve seen over the past 25 years,” Reuter wrote. Reuter, NFL Media (Day 2) | A- | “The Jags added a future starting guard in Milum and a versatile defensive back in Ransaw,” Reuter wrote. Pro Football Network (Round One) | A- | “It’s an incredibly steep price, and one that drives down the value slightly, but Travis Hunter is a player who could be worth the cost. Playmakers like Hunter simply don’t come around often,” Pro Football Network wrote. Danny Kelly, The Ringer | A- | “Hunter is doing a lot of the lifting for this overall class, but Jacksonville found some nice value on Days 2 and 3,” Kelly wrote. Mark Maske, Washington Post | B+ | “The Jaguars, at the very least, were unafraid,” Maske wrote. Pro Football Focus | B+ | “Jacksonville got aggressive to move up for the No. 1 overall player on the PFF Big Board. Hunter’s rare ability to make a legitimate impact on both sides of the ball was enticing enough for them to trade up and secure the best prospect in this year’s draft,” PFF wrote.

The grades are very favorable

Overall, the general consensus is that the Jaguars had a good draft. And frankly, they need it desperately. Of course, no one – no one – has any idea whether or not any of these players can even make it at the next level let alone become Hall of Famers.

But, it’s much more preferable when the immediate response is a positive one. It’s better than being ridiculed like the Cleveland Browns seem to be every year (although this year they’ve actually gotten decent marks).