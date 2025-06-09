Jaguars Extend Punter, Make Him Highest Paid in the NFL

A

very important piece for the Jacksonville Jaguars is staying put for the foreseeable future. On June 9, the Jaguars announced that they came to terms with punter Logan Cooke on a four-year contract extension, keeping him in Duval Country through the end of the 2029 season. A first time Pro Bowler in 2024, also earning Second-team All-Pro honors, Cooke is entering the final season of a four-year extension that he signed prior to the 2022 campaign.

The Jaguars punted a lot last season and with Cooke evolving into one of the best punters in the league, the team decided it was best to keep him around and gave him a contract that surpassed Seahawks’ punter, Michael Dickson.

Cooke’s Value to the Jaguars

When teams have to punt a lot, they better hope that they have a punter that is exceptional at pinning opponents back. Luckily for the Jaguars, Cooke is no slouch at forcing teams to take possession deep in their own territory. Since entering the league in 2018 as one of the Jaguars’ seventh round draft picks, Cooke leads the NFL in net punting average at 43.5 yards and also has more punts inside the 10 yard line than any other punter in the league– with 83.

Finishing second in the NFL in net punting average (44.8) in 2024, Cooke continued to dominate and was a big reason why the Jaguars had a top five special teams unit last season. Currently the longest tenured Jaguars player, Cooke has become somewhat of a franchise icon.

A Look Back at Cooke’s Career Thus Far

A star player at Mississippi State from 2014-17, Cooke finished his college career with 150 punts for 6,250 net yards while averaging 41.7 yards per punt. As a senior, Cooke put together his best season, punting the ball 52 times for 2,220 yards and a 42.7 average. His strong college career made him a highly touted prospect coming out of college– where despite most special teamers going undrafted, he was considered as a player that was highly likely to be picked.

Eventually landing in Jacksonville, Cooke finished his rookie season with 86 punts for 3,872 yards and a 45.02 average, wasting no time in becoming a permanent starter for the Jaguars. During his tenure, the Jaguars have undergone multiple personnel changes, but one thing that has been constant is Cooke’s presence.

Cooke’s sole focus now will be to continue providing continuity to one of the NFL’s best special teams units and step up as a leader for a young team looking to reestablish itself.