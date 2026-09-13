Jaguars Intercept Deshaun Watson 10 Minutes Into Season

It didn’t take long.

The Jacksonville Jaguars knew they had a positive matchup on their hands on Sunday when they took on the lowly Cleveland Browns and their nightmare quarterback room.

And less than 10 minutes of real time into the season, they intercepted Deshaun Watson.

Watson had won the starting job over Shedeur Sanders, but on his third pass of the season, he threw it to the wrong team.

It was superstar linebacker Foyesade Oluokun who made the pick and started an almost immediate dialogue about Watson and the Browns.

Foye Oluokun Intercepts Deshaun Watson

The pass wasn’t a surprise to those who have been watching the Browns.

This is what The Athletic’s beat writer, Zac Jackson, wrote on X:

The same pick he threw in practice four times a week for the entire month of August. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) September 13, 2026

There were certainly plenty of concerns about Watson.

They bore themselves out immediately on the field with this moment.

The Browns had won the toss and elected to receive, which was an interesting choice when the defense is probably the strength of their team.

The Jaguars, more than a touchdown favorite, showed one part of what makes them so good.

Oluokun has been one of the best defensive players in the league for years now, and he flies a bit under the radar while with Jacksonville.

Here, he proved how good he is.

Watch the INT

The Browns had good field position, but Watson threw it away:

There’s a very good chance this isn’t the last mistake that Watson makes, either.

The Jaguars quickly took advantage, too. Trevor Lawrence pretty soon threw a 30-yard touchdown to Parker Washington to open the scoring on the season for Jacksonville.

Watson and the Browns certainly could be in trouble, and the Jags will happily take advantage.