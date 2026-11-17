The Jacksonville Jaguars found their answer at head coach in Liam Coen. The New York Jets reportedly passed on the same man after receiving bad information about him.

New York Post reporter Brian Costello said Monday, Nov. 16, that the Jets heard troubling reviews of Coen during their 2025 coaching search. Those evaluations helped keep him from getting an interview.

Nearly two seasons have gone by, and Coen has a 20-6 record with Jacksonville. The Jets, meanwhile, are 5-22 under Aaron Glenn.

Costello detailed the missed chance on the New York Post’s Gang’s All Here podcast.

Brian Costello Reveals What Jets Heard About Liam Coen

The Jets had reason to investigate Coen closely. His departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January 2025 drew considerable attention around the NFL.

“There was some strange circumstances there with Tampa,” Costello said. “He kind of snuck out of the building before signing a contract.”

But Costello said the concerns went past how Coen handled his departure.

“They were told he wasn’t a good fit,” Costello said. “They were told, like, he might not be a good coach.”

According to Costello, the Jets received “bad info” about Coen and never brought him in for an interview.

The organization had enlisted former general managers Mike Tannenbaum and Rick Spielman to assist its coaching search through The 33rd Team.

The Jets announced the arrangement in November 2024. Owner Woody Johnson retained control of the process, while the outside group helped evaluate candidates and coordinate interviews.

Costello did not identify who supplied the negative information about Coen.

New York eventually hired Glenn, then the Detroit Lions’ defensive coordinator, on Jan. 22, 2025.

Two days later, Jacksonville landed Coen.

Jaguars’ Success Makes Jets’ Miss Harder to Ignore

The circumstances around Coen’s exit from Tampa Bay were a bit atypical.

He initially agreed to stay with the Buccaneers on a lucrative contract before reversing course. As The Associated Press reported, Coen traveled to Jacksonville without signing the Tampa Bay agreement.

Jacksonville had dismissed general manager Trent Baalke, removing a reported obstacle to Coen taking the job.

The decision has worked out for the Jaguars.

Jacksonville improved to 7-2 this season with a 40-23 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Nov. 15. Trevor Lawrence threw three touchdown passes as the Jaguars won their third straight game.

The Jaguars now hold a four-game lead in the AFC South.

New York’s situation looks far different.

The Jets fell to 2-8 following Sunday’s 31-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Glenn has faced mounting criticism, with New York losing five consecutive games.

The contrast brings up an uncomfortable feeling about the Jets’ search.

Coen’s success doesn’t prove he would have produced the same results in New York. The rosters, front offices and circumstances are not the same.

But the Jets reportedly never reached the interview stage with a coach who has since won 20 of his first 26 regular-season games.

The information they trusted looks much different now.