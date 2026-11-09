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Jaguars’ List of 2027 Draft Picks Much Smaller After Jordan Davis, Jessie Bates Trades

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Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 04: Jordan Davis #90 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field following the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on October 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars are going all in — as all-in as a Jaguars team has ever gone.

They believe they can win the Super Bowl this season. That’s what their massive Monday moves have told the football world. They traded for Jessie Bates during breakfast, Davon Godchaux at lunch and now Jordan Davis just before dinner.

The Jags are trading a 2027 first-round pick and 2029 second-round pick for Davis, the interior defensive line star from the Philadelphia Eagles, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Everything about this day has to be exciting for Jaguars fans. They surely already believed in this team, and the front office is affirming that belief.

It’s just going to make the 2027 NFL Draft a lot less exciting.

List of Jaguars’ 2027 Draft Picks

Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 21: Jordan Davis #90 of the Philadelphia Eagles returns a blocked field goal for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on September 21, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Jaguars currently don’t possess their first- or second-round picks in 2027. They traded those for Davis and Bates, respectively.

The Godchaux trade reportedly only involved a 2028 pick.

From what has been reported, the Jaguars now still possess 2027 picks in the:

  • 3rd round
  • 4th round
  • 5th round
  • 7th round

They do not currently have any other teams’ picks, at least based on what has been reported.

Jaguars Wire reports that the Jags could be lined up for as many as three compensatory picks, too, but those aren’t determined until the offseason.

It’s clear that the Jaguars are trying to win now.

Moving Like The Rams

Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 25: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams pumps his fist after a 17-yard touchdown by Kyren Williams #23 against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium on October 25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The closest thing the NFL has seen to this in recent years is the Los Angeles Rams.

They haven’t worried about keeping their first-round picks. They’ve traded them for talent that’s already proven, and it has mostly worked.

The Rams won a Super Bowl five years ago and have remained one of the top teams in the NFL since.

First-round picks are great, but they come with uncertainty. If a team can get a proven player in the NFL already for a pick that comes with uncertainty, it can be worth doing.

The Jaguars certainly seem to be following that approach. It’ll only be answered in January and February whether it worked.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Jaguars’ List of 2027 Draft Picks Much Smaller After Jordan Davis, Jessie Bates Trades

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