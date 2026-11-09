Jaguars’ List of 2027 Draft Picks Much Smaller After Jordan Davis, Jessie Bates Trades

The Jacksonville Jaguars are going all in — as all-in as a Jaguars team has ever gone.

They believe they can win the Super Bowl this season. That’s what their massive Monday moves have told the football world. They traded for Jessie Bates during breakfast, Davon Godchaux at lunch and now Jordan Davis just before dinner.

The Jags are trading a 2027 first-round pick and 2029 second-round pick for Davis, the interior defensive line star from the Philadelphia Eagles, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Everything about this day has to be exciting for Jaguars fans. They surely already believed in this team, and the front office is affirming that belief.

It’s just going to make the 2027 NFL Draft a lot less exciting.

List of Jaguars’ 2027 Draft Picks

The Jaguars currently don’t possess their first- or second-round picks in 2027. They traded those for Davis and Bates, respectively.

The Godchaux trade reportedly only involved a 2028 pick.

From what has been reported, the Jaguars now still possess 2027 picks in the:

3rd round

4th round

5th round

7th round

They do not currently have any other teams’ picks, at least based on what has been reported.

Jaguars Wire reports that the Jags could be lined up for as many as three compensatory picks, too, but those aren’t determined until the offseason.

It’s clear that the Jaguars are trying to win now.

Moving Like The Rams

The closest thing the NFL has seen to this in recent years is the Los Angeles Rams.

They haven’t worried about keeping their first-round picks. They’ve traded them for talent that’s already proven, and it has mostly worked.

The Rams won a Super Bowl five years ago and have remained one of the top teams in the NFL since.

First-round picks are great, but they come with uncertainty. If a team can get a proven player in the NFL already for a pick that comes with uncertainty, it can be worth doing.

The Jaguars certainly seem to be following that approach. It’ll only be answered in January and February whether it worked.