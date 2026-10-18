Jaguars’ London Games Face Uncertain Future Amid $1.4 Billion Investment

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been a fixture in London for over a decade. Since 2013, the franchise has played 15 games across the Atlantic, splitting time between Wembley Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The annual trip has become a part of the Jaguars’ identity.

That tradition may be approaching its end. Team president Mark Lamping addressed the franchise’s international future on Saturday, and his comments pointed toward a significant shift once the stadium renovation is complete.

Jacksonville is investing $1.4 billion into rebuilding EverBank Stadium. When the doors open in 2028, the Jaguars may want every home game played inside of it.

What Lamping Said

Lamping described the idea of hosting a full home schedule in Jacksonville in 2028 as “natural.”

After years of giving up games to play overseas, bringing every contest back to the renovated building would align with what the franchise has spent to create.

The caveat is that the NFL has the final say on international scheduling. Every team is currently required to surrender a home game once every four years for an overseas contest, and that framework could shift if the league expands to an 18-game regular season. Lamping acknowledged the Jaguars do not have total control over the outcome.

But the intent was clear. Jacksonville wants its fans in its new building.

What 2027 Looks Like

The Jaguars will spend next season playing home games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando while the renovation is underway. Their agreement with the city of Jacksonville allowed for up to three international home games in 2027, but Lamping called that scenario unlikely.

That provision existed as a backup plan in case the temporary venue created scheduling complications. With Orlando locked in, the need for extra international dates has faded. One London game next season is the most likely outcome.

Final Word for the Jaguars

Fifteen games in London across 13 years. No franchise has committed to the international stage the way Jacksonville has.

A $1.4 billion stadium changes the conversation. Lamping’s comments suggest the Jaguars are ready to bring their full schedule home once the building opens. The London chapter may not be closed permanently, but the days of it being an annual guarantee appear to be numbered.

2028 will tell the story.