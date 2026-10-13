Jaguars Cut 27-Year-Old CB For Recently Signed $330K Safety

The Jacksonville Jaguars are riding high after their stunning 19-17 Week 5 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Heading into their upcoming game against the Houston Texans, the Jaguars have news regarding Kaevon Merriweather and Christian Braswell.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars are signing Merriweather to their 53-man roster.

“The #Jaguars are signing safety and special teamer Kaevon Merriweather to their 53-man roster from their practice squad, source says,” Rapoport wrote on Tuesday, October 13th, 2026.

The 26-year-old safety also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Texans before the 2026 season.

This news followed an injury update on Anton Harrison.

“Depending on what the surgeon sees during the procedure, Anton Harrison is either out 3-5 weeks (likely IR) or 3-4 months (out for the regular season),” Rapoport also reported.

Depending on what the surgeon sees during the procedure, Anton Harrison is either out 3-5 weeks (likely IR) or 3-4 months (out for the regular season). https://t.co/9GdfNe0fI1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 13, 2026

Jacksonville Jaguars Cut 27-Year-Old Christian Braswell Before Houston Texans Week 6 Clash

Prior to signing Merriweather to their official roster, the Jaguars have made other recent moves.

According to the official NFL Transactions Page, Braswell passed through waivers unclaimed.

Jaguars — 10/12 Christian Braswell Terminated Via Waivers, all contracts

On October 6th, the Jaguars waived Braswell with an “injury designation.” Because of this, it’s not surprising that the 27-year-old cornerback has gone unclaimed.

Braswell last appeared on the injury report in Week 4 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. His knee injury kept him questionable for the game, and he was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday leading up to it.

Looking at Kaevon Merriweather

Merriweather is on a bargain contract for the Jaguars.

After the Texans waived him on August 30, he signed a one-year, $330,300 contract on September 1 to join the Jaguars’ practice squad.

Merriweather played for the Jaguars in Week 5, recording a solo tackle.

Merriweather Will Have His Hands Full Because of Newly Acquired Texans Wide Receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Merriweather is going to have his hands full, as he will have to tangle with the Texans’ newly acquired WR, Marvin Harrison Jr.

“Final terms, now updated, but still pending physical. HOU: WR Marvin Harrison Jr. & 2027 6th round pick AZ: 2027 2nd round pick & 2027 7th round pick,” Rapoport reported on Monday.

Harrison is a 24-year-old WR. With a decent frame (6-foot-3, 220 pounds), and three years of NFL experience.

He spent his entire career with the Arizona Cardinals before the trade to Houston. Harrison has recorded 1578 yards on 108 career receptions.

One way or another, it should be an interesting tilt in London on Sunday.